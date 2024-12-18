My girlfriend dumped me for a Kenyan celebrity - Comedian Flaqo

Flaqo Raz, a popular Kenyan comedian known for his unique skits and diverse characters, recently made headlines following his breakup with fellow content creator Keranta.

While the pair had once shared the spotlight, collaborating on creative content, they have since gone their separate ways, choosing to remain silent on the exact reasons for their split.

Speculations swirled online, with many suggesting infidelity might have played a role, but neither has confirmed this.

Now, months after their breakup, Flaqo has shared his past dating experiences, painting a picture of heartbreak, betrayal, and personal growth.

First Love: Betrayed by celebrity fantasy

Flaqo revealed that his first girlfriend left him in 2016 for a Kenyan celebrity, branding him a 'loser' because he was a struggling artist at the time.

The comedian recalled the sting of her words, especially when she told him he would never become famous, a declaration that felt more like a curse. Flaqo, however, used her hurtful comments as motivation to continue chasing his dreams.

My first girlfriend dumped me for a Kenyan celebrity in 2016 because i was a struggling artist, she said she cheated because i was struggling and I'm not of help to her, (the Celeb dumped her after 2 weeks)She told me she cheated with a celebrity out of fantasy and I will never be a celebrity and her words never fail to come ...true..



She literally cursed me and said i will never ever be famous when i was really struggling to get my art out there well...so she cheated coz to her I was a 'loser'...damn bro.

2nd girlfriend - Long-term partner who turned him out

Flaqo’s second relationship lasted three and a half years but ended in humiliation. He recounted a painful experience where his then-girlfriend, frustrated by his financial struggles, threw him out of the house they shared.

The situation left him with nowhere to go. He begged to stay the night, only for her to sleep elsewhere while he spent a sleepless night in the house.

I remember struggling to sell clothes with her from hostel to hostel...she threw my suitcase outside...i was too embarrassed to leave...so I begged her to let me stay the night coz i did not know where to go...She let me stay but said I disgust her and she can't share same house with me.



So she slept at her friend's, and I stayed up overnight. I barely slept. I kept pacing up and down the whole night. I was so embarrassed. Neighbours from the plot were laughing at me so I woke up at 5am and left with my clothes in a sac coz the zip tore when my bag got thrown out.

This experience deeply affected Flaqo, but he credits it with helping him develop resilience and independence.

3rd girlfriend: Brief relationship that ended in lies

In his third relationship, Flaqo faced betrayal again, this time from someone he had only dated for four months.

Then This other girl #3 after 4 months of dating I caught her givin... to one of my ninjas in the care and lied to my face that she was sick and was just laying on my ninja's laps after swallowing painkillers (I'm laughing crazy as I type this coz WT#Fu can't make this up.

Though the relationship was short-lived, the experience left a lasting impression, teaching him the importance of recognising red flags early.

4th girlfriend: It just ended

Flaqo’s most recent relationship, which lasted four years, was with content creator Keranta. Though the exact reasons for their breakup remain undisclosed, Flaqo hinted that it was another painful chapter in his journey of love and heartbreak.

And my fourth relationship. After four years, it ended...Well, basically, I’m the king of heartbreak. Nobody comes close.

Lessons from his dating life

Despite the pain, Flaqo noted that each relationship has contributed to his personal growth. "The bad side about it is that you evolve a little too much," he remarked.