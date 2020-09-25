Kenya has confirmed 218 new Covid-19 cases over the last 24 hours bringing the total number of cases to 37,707.

The new cases were detected from 5,424 samples tested at various labs in the said period.

Of the new cases, 200 were Kenyan citizens while 8 were foreigners with 159 accounting for new infections among men and 59 among women.

The youngest new patient was a one-year-old while the eldest was a 78-year-old.

Health CS Mutahi Kagwe

Deaths and Recoveries

The day's death toll was a double-digit figure which has been rare over the past weeks with some days going by without any reported deaths.

13 patients succumbed to the disease raising Kenya's fatalities to 682.

170 more patients were discharged from care, 91 from hospitals and 79 from the home-based care programme bringing the total number of recoveries to 24,504.