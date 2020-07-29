Health CS Mutahi Kagwe on Wednesday confirmed that 634 Kenyan health workers are infected with Coronavirus.

Speaking during the day's Covid-19 briefing, the CS noted that the number accounts for 3% of the total number of infections in the country to date.

The CS, however, sounded an alarm on medics who have been reported flouting the isolation protocol for infected persons.

File image of Health CS Mutahi Kagwe flanked by other government officials at a Covid-19 press conference

"We are asking the health professionals themselves to adhere to the Ministry of Health guidelines because we know that there are some health professionals who are misbehaving.

"In one case, we had a doctor from Kenyatta National Hospital who had travelled and instead of going into quarantine wanted to go to theatre to conduct a surgery but fortunately he didn't. He was reported by a nurse and action was taken. We thank that nurse. Just this week we had a case of a doctor who had tested positive [for Covid-19] and he wanted to continue to behave normally! Honesty this borders on criminal behaviour," the CS cautioned.

