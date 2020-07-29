5,259 samples tested in the last 24 hours and from it, 544 people tested positive for Covid-19 in Kenya.

The national tally of coronavirus cases now stands at 19,125

The number of deaths also increased by 12 bringing the total number of fatalities to 311.

In the new cases, 340 are male and 204 are female.

"Young men should be very careful the possible side effects some of these diseases will have. We have lost 12 people & discharged 113 persons," Health CS Mutahi Kagwe stated.

While announcing the cases on Wednesday CS Kagwe urged Kenyans to stay away from alcohol and channel those funds to other projects.

"I am one of those who used to enjoy a drink "Kagwe special" but now i will channel the cash towards something else like buying some one a mask," the CS stated.