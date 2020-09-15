Kenya's Covid-19 case load now stands at 36,301 after 96 more people tested positive for the virus in the past 24 hours.

3,270 samples were tested at various labs in the country.

92 of the new infections were among Kenyans while 4 were among foreigners.

The youngest infected individual was a one-year-old while the eldest was 81-years-old with accounting for infections among 70 men and 26 among women.

Ministry of Health officials during the September 14, 2020 Covid-19 briefing from Afya House

Deaths and Recoveries

Fatalities also increased over the last 24 hours to 634 after 10 patients succumbed to the disease.

Recoveries also rose after 121 patients were discharged; 97 from the home-based care programmme while 24 were from various hospitals. Total number of recoveries stands at 23,364.