The Nairobi Water and Sewerage Company has announced a 48-hour water supply disruption which will affect 10 areas in the capital.

According to a statement from the company, the interruption will be in effect beginning on Thursday and will last to Friday at 6 pm.

NCWSC Managing Director Eng. Nahashon Muguna explained that the interruption had been caused by a fault at the Mwagu Water Intake along Chania River.

A resident in Nairobi demonstrates empty taps during a past supply disruption

He stated that the damage had been caused by recent heavy rains.

Among the areas that will be affected in the 2-day outage are Juja road, Outer-ring road, Thika road, Mombasa Road, Nairobi city centre and Limuru road.

Areas along Kangundo Road that will be affected are Ruai, Kayole, Komarock and Njiru.