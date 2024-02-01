Nairobi to host 1,000 delegates leaders, investors, & startups for Africa Tech Summit

It's expected to be a convergence point for over 1,000 industry leaders, investors, and startups from both Africa and the international community. The event will also involve 700 companies and 150 speakers.

One of the most anticipated features of the summit is the investment showcase.

Africa Tech Summit 2024 banner Pulse Live Kenya

This segment will highlight 10 dynamic startups selected from over 250 entries across Africa.

These startups, chosen for their innovation and potential, span various sectors including fintech, agri-tech, e-commerce, Web3, and climate-tech.

They're seeking funding in the range of US$500,000 to US$15 million.

Among these startups, four hail from Kenya, showcasing the country's burgeoning tech talent.

These include Node Bio, focused on climate-resilient crop treatments; Tausi App, a beauty tech company; Peercarbon, a climate fintech startup; and URBANET, which promotes international development dialogue.

Nigerian startups are also prominently featured, with ventures like Bingtellar, Dukka, Feegor, and Regxta, each bringing unique solutions to the financial and e-commerce sectors.

This summit is more than just a networking event; it's a platform for sharing knowledge and fostering business growth.

In addition to the Investment Showcase, the summit will feature a diverse agenda including the Africa Money & DeFi Summit, the Africa Climate Tech & Investment Summit, the Africa Startup Summit, and the Africa Mobile & App Summit.

Africa Tech Summit Nairobi, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

These tracks will cover a range of topics vital to the African tech scene.

Despite a challenging funding landscape for African startups in 2023, the Africa Tech Summit Nairobi aims to catalyze collaborative efforts and propel investments to further fuel innovation and growth throughout the continent.