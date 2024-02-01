The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  domestic

Nairobi to host 1,000 delegates leaders, investors, & startups for Africa Tech Summit

Denis Mwangi

The Africa Tech Summit Nairobi, scheduled for February 14-15, 2024, is set to be a landmark event in the African tech ecosystem.

Africa Tech Summit Nairobi, 2023
Africa Tech Summit Nairobi, 2023

This summit, now in its sixth edition, will take place at the Sarit Expo Centre in Nairobi, Kenya.

Recommended articles

It's expected to be a convergence point for over 1,000 industry leaders, investors, and startups from both Africa and the international community. The event will also involve 700 companies and 150 speakers.

One of the most anticipated features of the summit is the investment showcase.

Africa Tech Summit 2024 banner
Africa Tech Summit 2024 banner Africa Tech Summit 2024 banner Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

This segment will highlight 10 dynamic startups selected from over 250 entries across Africa.

These startups, chosen for their innovation and potential, span various sectors including fintech, agri-tech, e-commerce, Web3, and climate-tech.

They're seeking funding in the range of US$500,000 to US$15 million.

Among these startups, four hail from Kenya, showcasing the country's burgeoning tech talent.

These include Node Bio, focused on climate-resilient crop treatments; Tausi App, a beauty tech company; Peercarbon, a climate fintech startup; and URBANET, which promotes international development dialogue.

ADVERTISEMENT

Nigerian startups are also prominently featured, with ventures like Bingtellar, Dukka, Feegor, and Regxta, each bringing unique solutions to the financial and e-commerce sectors.

This summit is more than just a networking event; it's a platform for sharing knowledge and fostering business growth.

In addition to the Investment Showcase, the summit will feature a diverse agenda including the Africa Money & DeFi Summit, the Africa Climate Tech & Investment Summit, the Africa Startup Summit, and the Africa Mobile & App Summit.

Africa Tech Summit Nairobi, 2023
Africa Tech Summit Nairobi, 2023 Africa Tech Summit Nairobi, 2023 Pulse Live Kenya

These tracks will cover a range of topics vital to the African tech scene.

ADVERTISEMENT

Despite a challenging funding landscape for African startups in 2023, the Africa Tech Summit Nairobi aims to catalyze collaborative efforts and propel investments to further fuel innovation and growth throughout the continent.

This event is not just a showcase of current technological achievements but a stepping stone towards a more interconnected and innovative African tech ecosystem.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Nairobi to host 1,000 delegates leaders, investors, & startups for Africa Tech Summit

Nairobi to host 1,000 delegates leaders, investors, & startups for Africa Tech Summit

Popular Kiambu Road club Whiskey River announces closure after 6 years

Popular Kiambu Road club Whiskey River announces closure after 6 years

Hundreds of business execs just ranked Elon Musk America's most overrated CEO

Hundreds of business execs just ranked Elon Musk America's most overrated CEO

President Ruto supports Italy's Africa plan despite funding backlash

President Ruto supports Italy's Africa plan despite funding backlash

Kenyans spend more despite stagnant and declining incomes

Kenyans spend more despite stagnant and declining incomes

Ruto gives new timelines for $2 billion Eurobond repayment

Ruto gives new timelines for $2 billion Eurobond repayment

East Africa's grain market is set to thrive with new grant

East Africa's grain market is set to thrive with new grant

10 African ID documents with the highest fraud rates

10 African ID documents with the highest fraud rates

Ndindi Nyoro offloads millions of Kenya Power shares ending his bullish run

Ndindi Nyoro offloads millions of Kenya Power shares ending his bullish run

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kiharu MP Ndindi Nyoro

Ndindi Nyoro offloads millions of Kenya Power shares ending his bullish run

Outgoing Public Debt Management Director General Haron Sirima

Treasury's public debt boss bows out after 38-year career

FKE CEO Jacqueline Mugo during a past media briefing

Employers announce how housing levy suspension will impact Kenyans' salaries

President William Ruto during a meeting with the Director General of the Food and Agriculture Organisation Qu Dongyu, in Rome, Italy

Ruto gives new timelines for $2 billion Eurobond repayment