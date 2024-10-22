The only 3 questions to ask before choosing a laptop for 2025

Business owners and content creators will also tell you that a laptop could mean the difference between chaotic workflow and seamless organisation.

ASUS Zenbook S 14 Pulse Live Kenya

Laptops have become such a vital device that one may be tempted to keep one for life. But if you're due for an upgrade, here are the only four questions you'll need to ask as you purchase a laptop for 2025.

1. Does this laptop have a modern feel to it?

It may seem like a basic question but you need a device that is and feels modern.

ASUS is a market leader for ultrathin, sleek, and modern finishing with their new Zenbook S 16 and Zenbook S14. Both devices have a high-tech ceramic exterior crafted through the trademarked Ceraluminum process.

Unlike many other models in the market, ASUS laptops come fitted with ergonomic touchpads and keyboards with smart gesture support. Now, that's a modern laptop.

Key features of the ASUS Zenbook S16 Pulse Live Kenya

In addition, modern displays should offer a crystal clear and crisp-coloured image which is especially important for content creators.

ASUS, through its proprietary Lumina OLED technology, offers display quality that's hard to beat.

2. What is possible with this laptop?

When choosing your next laptop then it is important to understand what capabilities come with the device, granted that your needs will evolve and each new project may come with new demands.

Your options remain limitless with a laptop enabled with ASUS Wi-Fi 7 for high-speed connectivity, a reliable battery life, amazing audio with two-way noise cancellation, superior multitasking performance, and a variety of USB, HDMI & card reader ports.

3. Is this laptop updated for AI features?

Artificial Intelligence (AI) capability is increasingly becoming a must-have in modern devices and this will only become more central as we get into 2025.

More and more laptop users would like their devices to be optimised for function and save them time. AI is one big feature that ensures this is possible through enhanced security, speed, and personalized assistance.

In addition to a dedicated AI chip, the ASUS range also incorporates ASUS AI Apps and Copilot on Windows.

ASUS Zenbook S 14 Pulse Live Kenya