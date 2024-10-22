The sports category has moved to a new website.

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  domestic

The only 3 questions to ask before choosing a laptop for 2025

Miriam Mwende

With technology constantly evolving, you need to make the right choice in devices to ensure you keep up and luckily, it is quite simple to narrow down your options.

A person focussed on their laptop [Image Credit: Mikhail Nilov]
Laptops have quickly become an essential device in the home. From school assignments, work-from-home convenience, to good ol' entertainment, a good laptop makes life a whole lot more comfortable.

Business owners and content creators will also tell you that a laptop could mean the difference between chaotic workflow and seamless organisation.

ASUS Zenbook S 14
Laptops have become such a vital device that one may be tempted to keep one for life. But if you're due for an upgrade, here are the only four questions you'll need to ask as you purchase a laptop for 2025.

ADVERTISEMENT

It may seem like a basic question but you need a device that is and feels modern.

ASUS is a market leader for ultrathin, sleek, and modern finishing with their new Zenbook S 16 and Zenbook S14. Both devices have a high-tech ceramic exterior crafted through the trademarked Ceraluminum process.

Unlike many other models in the market, ASUS laptops come fitted with ergonomic touchpads and keyboards with smart gesture support. Now, that's a modern laptop.

Key features of the ASUS Zenbook S16
ADVERTISEMENT

READ: Perfect fusion of power, style, and innovation - ASUS Zenbook S 16

In addition, modern displays should offer a crystal clear and crisp-coloured image which is especially important for content creators.

ASUS, through its proprietary Lumina OLED technology, offers display quality that's hard to beat.

Key features of the ASUS Zenbook S16
ADVERTISEMENT

When choosing your next laptop then it is important to understand what capabilities come with the device, granted that your needs will evolve and each new project may come with new demands.

Your options remain limitless with a laptop enabled with ASUS Wi-Fi 7 for high-speed connectivity, a reliable battery life, amazing audio with two-way noise cancellation, superior multitasking performance, and a variety of USB, HDMI & card reader ports.

Artificial Intelligence (AI) capability is increasingly becoming a must-have in modern devices and this will only become more central as we get into 2025.

More and more laptop users would like their devices to be optimised for function and save them time. AI is one big feature that ensures this is possible through enhanced security, speed, and personalized assistance.

ADVERTISEMENT

In addition to a dedicated AI chip, the ASUS range also incorporates ASUS AI Apps and Copilot on Windows.

ASUS Zenbook S 14
The Zenbook S 16 and Zenbook S14 are solid investments that offer longevity, style, and power in one sleek package.

You can buy or pre-order the 2024 ASUS Zenbook S 16 here or the ASUS Zenbook S14 here.

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists

ADVERTISEMENT

ADVERTISEMENT

