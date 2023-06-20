The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  domestic

5 Kenyan founders to receive Sh50M each from Google

Denis Mwangi

Five Kenyan start ups are among those selected to benefit from Google's Sh560M fund

Group photo of selected founders
Group photo of selected founders

Google for Startups (GfS) has unveiled the 25 African-based startups that have been selected to receive a total of $4 million in funding through the Black Founders Fund.

Recommended articles

Now in its third year, the Black Founders Fund is aimed at addressing systemic racial inequality in venture capital (VC) funding.

It provides equity-free grants and mentoring to early-stage, Black-led high-growth businesses across Europe and Africa.

The 25 African startups were chosen from a cohort of 40 startups from Europe and Africa, showcasing the diverse entrepreneurial spirit present throughout the African continent.

ADVERTISEMENT
Applications open for the second cohort of Google for Startups Black Founders Fund for Africa
Applications open for the second cohort of Google for Startups Black Founders Fund for Africa Pulse Live Kenya

A notable highlight is that 72% of the selected startups are led or co-founded by women, underscoring the crucial role women play in shaping Africa's startup ecosystem.

Five of the startups are founded by Kenyans.

  1. Fleetsimplify (Kenya): A monetization platform connecting gig drivers and vehicle owners.
  2. Jumba (Kenya): Improving Kenya's construction sector supply chain through a B2B platform.
  3. Tushop (Kenya): A tech platform for group buying of daily essentials in Kenya.
  4. Uzapoint (Kenya): A mobile/web POS solution for digitizing bookkeeping in Africa's informal sector.
  5. Zydii (Kenya): Providing localized digital training solutions for African SMEs.

The funding will provide these businesses with the capital necessary to propel their ventures to the next level, expand into new markets, and create economic opportunities while fostering job creation.

ADVERTISEMENT

Early-stage investment is paramount to the success of startups and the overall African startup ecosystem.

READ: 12 Kenyan firms to benefit from Sh479 million Google funding

It is a key factor in positioning Africa as a global technology leader. With the decline in African tech investment in 2023, it is vital for startups in Africa to secure funds that sustain their growth and enable them to develop innovative solutions tailored to the continent's needs.

These 25 startups are revolutionizing various sectors in Africa through the power of technology.

From enhancing healthcare accessibility to reimagining retail and pioneering fintech solutions, they are addressing some of Africa's most pressing challenges.

ADVERTISEMENT

Tushop is transforming retail with a group-buying platform that promotes cost-saving and community engagement in Kenya.

Each of the selected startups will receive up to $150,000 in non-dilutive cash awards, up to $200,000 in Google Cloud credits, advertising support, one-on-one mentoring by industry experts, and valuable connections within Google's vast network.

Mr. Folarin Aiyegbusi, Head of Startups Ecosystem, Africa at Google, expressed enthusiasm about working with this group of innovative founders who are utilizing technology to tackle Africa's most pressing challenges.

He emphasized the commitment of the Google for Startups Black Founders Fund to address the stark inequality in VC funding by providing Black founders with the necessary resources and support for their success.

Ms. Cathy Chepkemboi, Founder of Tushop, one of the selected startups for the 2023 Fund, highlighted their passion for leveraging technology to empower Kenyan consumers and increase their buying power.

ADVERTISEMENT

She expressed gratitude for the support from Google for Startups, emphasizing how it brings them closer to their goal of positively impacting the lives of millions of consumers in Kenya and beyond.

Since its inception, the Black Founders Fund has facilitated over $205 million in investor conversations, representing a 12-fold increase. This significant growth has translated into the participating startups collectively surpassing $6.1 million in monthly recurring revenue, marking a 7% increase.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Namibia receives $485,000 grant for solar electricity project to power 50,000 homes

Namibia receives $485,000 grant for solar electricity project to power 50,000 homes

Gov't rekindles plans to revive Mumias Sugar [Details]

Gov't rekindles plans to revive Mumias Sugar [Details]

5 Kenyan founders to receive Sh50M each from Google

5 Kenyan founders to receive Sh50M each from Google

See how the alcohol trade is costing Kenya Sh71 billion ($506 million) each year

See how the alcohol trade is costing Kenya Sh71 billion ($506 million) each year

France commits €25.8 Million to aid Tunisia in combating its trafficking problem

France commits €25.8 Million to aid Tunisia in combating its trafficking problem

How to purchase Kenya Power tokens through the bank

How to purchase Kenya Power tokens through the bank

Rwanda’s economy gets a significant buff in Q1 of 2023, despite poor GDP projections

Rwanda’s economy gets a significant buff in Q1 of 2023, despite poor GDP projections

Kenya's biggest motorshow returns after 4-years on the back of Sh8M NCBA sponsorship

Kenya's biggest motorshow returns after 4-years on the back of Sh8M NCBA sponsorship

Top 10 of the next wealthiest African countries by number of millionaires, in 2023

Top 10 of the next wealthiest African countries by number of millionaires, in 2023

Pulse Sports

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Fred Arocho, Eric Njiru thrill fans as football season concludes [Photos]

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Unleashing the power of M-PESA & its impact on mobile banking and sports betting

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

A Bolt taxi

Bolt reveals blunder that led to kidnap of Ciku Muiruri's daughter

Outgoing Keroche CEO Senator Tabitha Karanja

Tabitha Karanja steps down as Keroche CEO after 25 years

Trade Cabine Secretary Moses Kuria

CS Kuria issues new alcohol prices in fresh directives

President William Ruto presided over the signing of the EU-Kenya Economic Partnership Agreement briefing, at State House, Nairobi on June 19. 2023

5 ways Kenyans will benefit from Ruto's new deal with European Union