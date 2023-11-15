The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  domestic

ABU, Nairobi varsity collaborate on exchange of scholars to bolster research

News Agency Of Nigeria

Umar added that both institutions agreed on the use of each other’s facilities subject to adequate prior notice and convenience.

ABU, Nairobi varsity collaborate on exchange of scholars to bolster research
ABU, Nairobi varsity collaborate on exchange of scholars to bolster research

Recommended articles

Malam Auwalu Umar, Director, Public Affairs Directorate of the University, disclosed this in a statement issued on Wednesday in Zaria.

Umar said the agreement was contained in a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU) jointly signed by both parties at the University of Nairobi in Kenya.

He added that the MoU was for a period of five years and it shall be governed by the Nigerian and Kenyan laws subject to national and international jurisdictions.

ADVERTISEMENT

He said that the main objective of the MoU was basically to provide directly or in collaboration with other institutions’ facilities for university education.

“The facility for the university education includes technological, professional education, research, transmission of knowledge and the stimulation of intellectual life and cultural development.

“Other areas of collaboration as captured in the MoU include joint proposals for solicitation of funding and exchange of information as well as documentation both written and electronic,” he said.

Umar added that both institutions agreed on the use of each other’s facilities subject to adequate prior notice and convenience.

He said the parties also agreed to the exchange of faculty members in the field of mutual interests and on terms to be agreed upon.

ADVERTISEMENT

“The MoU seeks for collaboration in joint research and publications, academic writing, alumni relations, partnerships and stakeholder engagements.

“The two African universities will engage in capacity building through exchange programmes, research output, and short courses.

“This is in addition to the exchange of academic data and information, as well as the joint organisation of scientific meetings such as seminars, conferences, colloquiums, and workshops,” Umar said.

He said the parties further undertook to jointly solicit for funds, research grants, contributions, subscriptions and such related funds for the purpose of realizing any or all the objectives of the collaboration.

According to him, Prof. Kabiru Bala, Vice-Chancellor, ABU signed the MoU on behalf of his university, while the Vice-Chancellor of the University of Nairobi, Prof. Stephen Kiama, stood in for the Kenyan university.

News Agency Of Nigeria

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Former Safaricom Board secretary lands new role after quitting 4 plum jobs

Former Safaricom Board secretary lands new role after quitting 4 plum jobs

ABU, Nairobi varsity collaborate on exchange of scholars to bolster research

ABU, Nairobi varsity collaborate on exchange of scholars to bolster research

Investors experience some good luck based on the depreciation of Kenya’s currency

Investors experience some good luck based on the depreciation of Kenya’s currency

Reprieve for Kenyans as EPRA maintains petrol prices, cuts diesel & kerosene

Reprieve for Kenyans as EPRA maintains petrol prices, cuts diesel & kerosene

Top 10 most vulnerable African countries to hacking in October 2023

Top 10 most vulnerable African countries to hacking in October 2023

Kenya to launch National Multi Commodities Exchange in February 2024

Kenya to launch National Multi Commodities Exchange in February 2024

Dynamics of gold trading: XAU/USD specifications

KPA boss points out 4 inconsistencies in Sh17B oil linked to businesswoman Ann Njoroge

KPA boss points out 4 inconsistencies in Sh17B oil linked to businesswoman Ann Njoroge

Gabon coup plotters promise to reestablish democratic governance by 2025

Gabon coup plotters promise to reestablish democratic governance by 2025

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

KPA Managing Director William Ruto

KPA boss points out 4 inconsistencies in Sh17B oil linked to businesswoman Ann Njoroge

Young woman using smart phone at home

Google announces that Kenyans can now use AI in Google Search

KBL MD Marc Ochiti during EABL media day. He briefed on the effects of high taxation and inflation of the dollar and high import prices on consumers and collection of excise duty by government.

High spirits taxes driving Kenyans to illicit alcohol

Data codes through eyeglasses [Image: Kevin Ku]

Top 10 most vulnerable African countries to hacking in October 2023