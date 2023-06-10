Dairyland launches first ever dairy free vegan ice cream in Kenya

As the market leader in the Kenyan Ice cream category for over 25 years, Dairyland has built a reputation for delivering high-quality products and consistent innovation. The company has expanded into the wider African region, operating in Uganda and Tanzania while trading with Rwanda, Burundi, Somalia, Southern Sudan, and Congo.

Dairyland has also established strong partnerships with renowned brands such as KFC, JAVA, Planet Yogurt, Delmonte, and Simbisa.

Dairylands, Dairy-Free Vegan Ice Cream is a soy-based, ice cream that offers a creamy and indulgent treat for everyone. By introducing this product, Dairyland aims to provide an inclusive dessert option without compromising on taste and quality.

"Our Vegan Ice Cream is a game-changer for individuals who are lactose intolerant. They can now indulge in their favourite frozen dessert without any limitations. We have carefully developed flavors such as Vanilla, Strawberry, Hazelnut, Cappuccino, and Brownie, ensuring a rich and satisfying experience for our customers," Milan Kabata, Head of Marketing.

Dairy Land Vegan Cream launch Pulse Live Kenya

To create awareness and excitement around the launch, Dairyland has initiated a campaign named. The Dairy-Free Dream. This campaign aims to position Dairyland Vegan Ice Cream as an inclusive treat that fulfils the desires and dreams of those who have longed to enjoy ice cream despite their lactose intolerance.

The launch event will take place on 9th June 2023. Dairyland invites consumers, media representatives, and key stakeholders to join in the celebration of this groundbreaking product and experience the indulgence of Dairyland Dairy-Free Vegan Ice Cream.

"We believe that dreams do come true, and through our new Dairy-Free Vegan Ice Cream, we are making the dream of enjoying ice cream a reality for the lactose-intolerant community. We are committed to delivering exceptional products that not only satisfy our customers' cravings but also align with their dietary needs and values," added Milan Kabata, Head of Marketing.

Dairyland remains dedicated to consistent innovation and providing customers with a wide variety of high-quality products across categories.