Quickmart takes drastic action after Buruburu branch controversy

Quickmart Supermarket has broken its silence following a viral incident at its Buruburu branch involving allegations of physical assault against two customers by staff members, including the branch manager.

In an official statement issued on August 5, the retailer confirmed that the employees implicated in the incident have been suspended pending a full investigation.

The controversy stems from a widely shared video that shows a young lady and her brother recounting how they were accused of stealing 57 litres of milk after using the milk ATM.

A Quickmart Supermartket branch

According to their account, they paid for the milk, received a receipt, but when they went to the ATM was and found no attendant. They claimed to have served themselves the amount of milk in the receipt but the supermarket staff accused them of stealing.

They also claimed they were ambushed by staff who allegedly cancelled the transaction, detained them in a loading bay, and subjected them to physical abuse.

Quickmart’s statement expressed deep regret over the incident and acknowledged the public outcry that has followed.

“Our foremost priority is the well-being and dignity of every customer who walks through our doors,” the statement read.

The supermarket also confirmed that it has personally reached out to the affected customers to offer apologies and support.

The retailer emphasised that it does not condone any form of mistreatment, noting that the suspension of the staff is part of an ongoing probe conducted in partnership with relevant authorities.

“We took immediate action by placing the staff involved on suspension while conducting a thorough investigation,” the company said.

In an attempt to restore trust, Quickmart highlighted its commitment to regular staff training on ethical conduct and customer care, promising to reinforce these measures going forward.

However, online calls for greater transparency and accountability have only grown louder, with users asking for updates on the investigation and firm action against all those involved.