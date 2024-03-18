The sports category has moved to a new website.

Easy ways Kenyans will make money on Facebook & IG [Eligibility & payments]

Denis Mwangi

Meta bosses reveal newest methods Kenyans will be able to make money from Facebook & Instagram

President William Ruto with Meta Global President Nick Clegg at State House, Nairobi on March 18, 2024
President William Ruto with Meta Global President Nick Clegg at State House, Nairobi on March 18, 2024

Meta, which owns Facebook and Instagram has announced plans to introduce monetisation opportunities for users in Kenya by June 2024.

This decision opens up new avenues for content creators, businesses, and entrepreneurs to leverage the platform for financial gain.

Facebook and Instagram have a substantial user base that actively engages with the platform for social networking, business promotion, and content consumption.

Over the years, Kenyan users have demonstrated a keen interest in leveraging digital platforms for various purposes, making the country an attractive market for tech companies seeking to expand their reach.

Meta Global President Nick Clegg at State House, Nairobi on March 18, 2024
Meta Global President Nick Clegg at State House, Nairobi on March 18, 2024

The latest announcement introduces a range of monetization features for Kenyan users.

Speaking at State House, Nairobi, Meta President of Global Affairs Nick Clegg said that President William Ruto had impressed upon the organisation to ensure creators get revenue from the company, away from local product endorsements.

The monetisation tools that will be available for Kenyan creators include;

1. Instream ads of Facebook & Instagram

Instream ads are image or video ads that appear before, during or after a video.

They offer advertisers an effective way to reach their target audience in a non-disruptive manner while users are engaged with the video content.

2. Instagram Gifts

Instagram Gifts is a feature that allows you to monetize your Reels content. Viewers can send virtual gifts to creators to show appreciation for your Reels.

3. Facebook Stars

Facebook Stars is a feature that allows followers to show their appreciation for you as a creator. Viewers can buy Stars and send them to you to appreciate your gaming, live, on-demand, photo or text content.

Kenya will become an eligible country in the next few weeks and this means that any creator who passes the eligibility criteria will be able to monetise their content.

Institutions, businesses and organisations can also qualify for monetisation.

To be eligible, creators must;

  1. Have more than 5,000 followers
  2. Be more than 18 years old
  3. Have more than 5 active videos on their page
  4. Collect more than 60,000-minute views in the last 60 days
  5. Pass monetisation policies & community standards.
Creators on Facebook and Instagram receive payouts once a month, subject to compliance with all applicable terms and policies.

Final payments are calculated at the end of each month and paid out approximately 21 days later.

Any creator who fits the eligibility criteria will be notified by the app to set up their financial account and start monetising their content.

Meta leaders & content creators at State House, Nairobi on March 18, 2024
Meta leaders & content creators at State House, Nairobi on March 18, 2024
For instream ads, Meta, the parent company of Facebook and Instagram, takes 45% and 55% goes to the creator.

For Facebook stars, the company takes about 20% of the revenue.

The company also committed to integrating mobile money payment service M-PESA.

The introduction of monetization opportunities on Facebook and Instagram holds immense promise for Kenyan content creators, who can now turn their passion into a source of income.

By monetizing their content, individuals and businesses alike stand to benefit financially while also contributing to the diversity and richness of the digital ecosystem in Kenya.

Moreover, this move is expected to stimulate innovation and entrepreneurship, as aspiring creators seize the opportunity to showcase their talents and build sustainable online ventures.

