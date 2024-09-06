Kenya Power announces countrywide blackout again

According to the announcement, the outage has impacted most regions, with the exception of the North Rift and Western regions.
Kenya Power has issued a customer alert on Friday regarding a partial power outage affecting several parts of the country.
Recommended articles
In a statement released at 9:20a.m., Kenya Power expressed regret for the inconvenience caused and assured customers that their engineers are working swiftly to restore the service.
"We apologise for the inconvenience and kindly ask for your patience as our engineers work swiftly to restore service," the alert read.
The utility company promised to keep the public updated on the progress of restoration efforts through their website and social media platforms.
This came just a day after Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi demanded a report from Kenya Power on technical, operational, and power system issues contributing to the frequent blackouts.
This comes just days after the country experienced a nationwide power outage on the evening of August 30, 2024.
The outage began around 9:00 p.m. local time and impacted many areas while notably excluding the North Rift and parts of the Western region.