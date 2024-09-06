Kenya Power announces countrywide blackout again

In a statement released at 9:20a.m., Kenya Power expressed regret for the inconvenience caused and assured customers that their engineers are working swiftly to restore the service.

"We apologise for the inconvenience and kindly ask for your patience as our engineers work swiftly to restore service," the alert read.

Pulse Live Kenya

The utility company promised to keep the public updated on the progress of restoration efforts through their website and social media platforms.

This came just a day after Energy Cabinet Secretary Opiyo Wandayi demanded a report from Kenya Power on technical, operational, and power system issues contributing to the frequent blackouts.

This comes just days after the country experienced a nationwide power outage on the evening of August 30, 2024.