Kenya strikes deals with social media companies on monetisation of content

Denis Mwangi

President William Ruto said Youtube, X.com (formerly Twitter) and Facebook have agreed to push for revenue earning from content created by the youth.

President William Ruto

President Ruto spoke on Wednesday, August 23, at State House in Nakuru during the 95th Kenya Music Festival Winners’ State Concert.

He noted that the Government has engaged the leadership of the said firms with the aim of creating opportunities for gifted Kenyans.

“The establishment of a robust creative economy is our priority,” he said.

He explained that to convert talents into livelihoods requires commercial acumen.

President William Ruto and DP Rigathi Gachagua on Wednesday, August 23, at State House in Nakuru during the 95th Kenya Music Festival Winners’ State Concert.
President William Ruto and DP Rigathi Gachagua on Wednesday, August 23, at State House in Nakuru during the 95th Kenya Music Festival Winners' State Concert.

He lauded the participants for their incredible performances and committed to lay more emphasis on the creative sector for the youth to productively exploit their talents.

First Lady Rachel Ruto, Deputy President Rigathi Gachagua, Cabinet Secretaries, Nakuru Governor Susan Kihika and a host of MPs were present.

President Ruto disclosed that on Thursday (tomorrow), he will have talks with the global Chief Executive Officer of Tik Tok Shou Zi Chew on content moderation and monetisation.

We want to agree on a mechanism to moderate content on Tik Tok so that we can reduce negative content and leverage on monetisation that will benefit more people,” President Ruto said.

Social media platforms
Social media platforms

He announced that the Permanent Presidential Music Commission will be rebranded to Creative Commision of Kenya and revamped to boost the creative industry.

“The Commission will have professional studios in every county to give opportunities to every artist ,” he added.

The President directed the Kenya Institute of Curriculum Development (KICD) to digitise all performances within a month and run a monetised YouTube channel.

“We believe it is possible to build a society where the artist, the songwriter, the choreographer, the instrumentalist and the vocalist can make a decent living from their craft and talents,” he said

The Head of State said the Government will promote teachers who have excelled in the training of artists in schools.

