East Africa mall race: Which city is winning the battle for best malls?

In East Africa's bustling capitals, a profound social shift is underway. The most important public spaces, the places families gather on a weekend, where first dates happen, and where young people socialise, are increasingly no longer traditional city parks or open-air markets.
They are private, air-conditioned, and secure. This is the era of the shopping mall as the new town square.
This migration indoors is no accident. It's a direct response to the needs and aspirations of a rising urban middle class.
In cities like Nairobi, Kampala, and Dar es Salaam, these new "destination" centres offer a potent combination of attractions that public spaces often struggle to provide:
Security: Malls are a controlled environment with private security and CCTV.
Infrastructure: They guarantee clean restrooms, reliable power, ample parking, and—perhaps most importantly—a cool escape from the equatorial heat.
Entertainment: They are all-in-one social hubs, bundling cinemas, restaurants, and children's play areas with retail.
Research confirms this, showing that consumers are often drawn by "entertainment and socialisation" as much as by the stores themselves.
This shift has fueled a multi-million dollar race to build the biggest and best "mini-cities" in the region, a race currently dominated by the economic powerhouse of the EAC: Nairobi.
The Biggest Malls in the EAC
While new malls are rising across the region, the EAC's mall landscape is not uniform. It's a story of different, high-stakes bets on the future of the East African consumer.
The Kenyan Titans
The contest for the "biggest mall" in East Africa is a fascinating tale of two duelling titans in Nairobi. They both hold the title, but they represent two vastly different models of economic power.
A) BBS Mall (Nairobi) — The "Commerce Hub"
Size: ~130,000 sqm (the largest in the EAC by sheer area).
Located in the famously high-density commercial neighbourhood of Eastleigh, BBS Mall is not a typical leisure destination.
It is a modern, formalised evolution of a bustling trade centre. Opened in 2023, this "Business Bay Square" is a monument to commerce, housing an estimated 3,500+ shops, including a "Gold Souk," dozens of banks, clinics, and a grand mosque.
While it has a Carrefour supermarket and a food court, its primary infrastructure is built for high-volume trade: textile emporiums, electronics wholesalers, and importers.
BBS Mall represents the formalisation of Eastleigh's powerful and community-driven (largely Somali) trade economy.
It's less about a leisurely latte and more about logistics and B2B trade, a $2 billion ecosystem now consolidated under one massive roof.
B) Two Rivers Mall (Nairobi) — The "Destination City"
Size: ~67,000 sqm (the largest traditional "destination" mall).
If BBS is about commerce, Two Rivers is about experience. This is a $150 million bet on the "experience economy," developed by corporate investment firm Centum.
Set on a 100-acre mixed-use development, its infrastructure is the attraction. It is famous for the "Eye of Kenya," a 60-meter Ferris wheel, alongside a theme park, cinemas, and sprawling plazas.
This is the other side of Kenya's economy. Fueled by corporate and international finance, it explicitly targets the middle-and upper-class consumer and expatriate community with high-end international brands (Nike, Carrefour, Burger King) and leisure.
Its status as a Special Economic Zone (SEZ) further positions it as a self-contained "mini-city" for business and lifestyle.
The Tanzanian Pioneer: Mlimani City (Dar es Salaam)
Size: ~30,000 sqm
While not on the scale of Nairobi's giants, Mlimani City holds a crucial title: it was Tanzania's first indoor, air-conditioned mall.
Opening in 2006, this $80 million development (with a later $100 million expansion plan) was a game-changer.
It brought South African anchor tenants like Game and Shoprite, along with a modern cinema (Century Cinemax) and a variety of banks and restaurants, all under one roof for the first time.
Mlimani City was the pioneer that introduced the modern mall experience to Tanzania.
Its location near the University of Dar es Salaam makes it a popular hub for students and families. It remains a key "one-stop" destination for the city's middle class, symbolising the first wave of aspirational retail in the country.
The Ugandan Social Hub: Acacia Mall (Kampala)
Size: ~35,000 sqm
Located in the upscale Kisementi area, Acacia Mall is the definition of a "lifestyle" hub. It’s less about massive scale and more about a curated atmosphere.
It's known as a "premium" and "style-conscious" destination, blending international brands (like LC Waikiki and Adidas), a cinema, and a Carrefour market with a vibrant food and cafe culture.
Its key infrastructure is social: cafes like Cafesserie and a rooftop garden with scenic city views are primary meeting spots.
Acacia is perfectly targeted at Kampala's growing urban professionals, "repats," and the city's large expatriate community.
It functions as the neighbourhood's living room, a prime, secure spot for a business meeting, a weekend brunch, or a night out, proving that a mall's success isn't just about size, but about social gravity.
A Concrete Symbol of Ambition
The EAC's mall landscape is not uniform. It's a vivid story of different economic models co-existing.
It is dominated by Nairobi's massive, duelling titans: BBS Mall, a symbol of formalised, high-volume community trade, and Two Rivers, a glossy, corporate-backed bet on the international "experience economy."
Alongside them, Mlimani City stands as Dar es Salaam's proud pioneer, the first to bring the modern mall to Tanzania, while Acacia Mall thrives in Kampala as a chic "social hub" where lifestyle trumps sheer scale.
These structures are more than just buildings. They are high-stakes, multi-million dollar investments in the future of the East African consumer.
They are the most visible, concrete symbols of the economic ambitions, income levels, and profound social shifts that are redefining the 21st-century East African city.