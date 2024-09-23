Details of KICC, Kenya Airways partnership aimed at boosting tourism in Kenya

The Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) and Kenya Airways (KQ) have announced a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing Kenya’s position as a global Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) destination.

This collaboration is set to promote the country’s tourism industry through business events, bolstering its presence in the highly competitive MICE sector across Africa.

Strengthening Kenya’s global MICE competitiveness

During the unveiling of the partnership, CPA James Mwaura, CEO of KICC, highlighted the significance of this collaboration for the future of Kenya’s MICE tourism.

“This partnership between KICC and Kenya Airways marks a pivotal step towards enhancing Kenya’s visibility and competitiveness as a global MICE destination,” Mwaura stated.

The PS Transport Mohammed Daghar cuts a ribbon to launch a KQ ticketing office at KICC. Looking on is KICC CEO James Mwaura, Principle Administrative secretary Public service Authur Osiya, KQ CEO Allan Kivaluka Pulse Live Kenya

He stressed that the collaboration would not only promote Kenya’s potential to host world-class events but also help drive economic growth by attracting international conferences.

Mwaura also acknowledged the role that national airlines play in the success of top MICE destinations globally.

“World-leading MICE destinations thrive on close collaboration with their national airlines and other stakeholders,” he added.

Focus on key international MICE markets

The partnership, formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), will see KICC and Kenya Airways collaborate on sourcing key international and regional MICE markets.

The joint efforts will also focus on bidding for high-profile conferences and offering attractive delegate packages, including incentive travel and holiday deals.

As part of this initiative, Kenya Airways will establish a dedicated ticketing office at KICC, dubbed the Asante Executive Hub. This will provide convenient travel solutions for conference delegates and event organisers.

Kenya Airways Group MD and CEO, Allan Kilavuka, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, noting that it aligns with the airline's mission of driving Africa’s prosperity through enhanced connectivity.

“Our collaboration with KICC reinforces Kenya Airways’ commitment to supporting Kenya’s growth as a leading MICE destination,” said Kilavuka.

Boosting Kenya’s MICE profile

This partnership comes at a time when Kenya is making notable strides in the global MICE arena.

The country recently won the bid to chair the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) Africa Chapter, positioning it to influence MICE strategies across the continent.

Mwaura emphasised the economic potential of attracting major international conferences.