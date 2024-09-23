The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  domestic

Details of KICC, Kenya Airways partnership aimed at boosting tourism in Kenya

Amos Robi

Kenya Airways will establish a dedicated ticketing office at KICC to provide convenient travel solutions for conference delegates and event organisers

The PS Transport Mohammed Daghar cuts a ribbon to launch a KQ ticketing office at KICC. Looking on is KICC CEO James Mwaura, Principle Administrative secretary Public service Authur Osiya, KQ CEO Allan Kivaluka
The PS Transport Mohammed Daghar cuts a ribbon to launch a KQ ticketing office at KICC. Looking on is KICC CEO James Mwaura, Principle Administrative secretary Public service Authur Osiya, KQ CEO Allan Kivaluka
  • KICC and Kenya Airways announced a strategic partnership to enhance Kenya's position as a global MICE destination
  • Collaboration aims to promote Kenya's tourism industry through business events and bolster its presence in the competitive MICE sector across Africa
  • Partnership will focus on bidding for high-profile conferences and offering attractive delegate packages

Recommended articles

The Kenyatta International Convention Centre (KICC) and Kenya Airways (KQ) have announced a strategic partnership aimed at enhancing Kenya’s position as a global Meetings, Incentives, Conferences, and Exhibitions (MICE) destination.

This collaboration is set to promote the country’s tourism industry through business events, bolstering its presence in the highly competitive MICE sector across Africa.

ADVERTISEMENT

During the unveiling of the partnership, CPA James Mwaura, CEO of KICC, highlighted the significance of this collaboration for the future of Kenya’s MICE tourism.

“This partnership between KICC and Kenya Airways marks a pivotal step towards enhancing Kenya’s visibility and competitiveness as a global MICE destination,” Mwaura stated.

The PS Transport Mohammed Daghar cuts a ribbon to launch a KQ ticketing office at KICC. Looking on is KICC CEO James Mwaura, Principle Administrative secretary Public service Authur Osiya, KQ CEO Allan Kivaluka
The PS Transport Mohammed Daghar cuts a ribbon to launch a KQ ticketing office at KICC. Looking on is KICC CEO James Mwaura, Principle Administrative secretary Public service Authur Osiya, KQ CEO Allan Kivaluka The PS Transport Mohammed Daghar cuts a ribbon to launch a KQ ticketing office at KICC. Looking on is KICC CEO James Mwaura, Principle Administrative secretary Public service Authur Osiya, KQ CEO Allan Kivaluka Pulse Live Kenya

READ: U.K. military intercepts Kenya Airways plane in response to threat

He stressed that the collaboration would not only promote Kenya’s potential to host world-class events but also help drive economic growth by attracting international conferences.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mwaura also acknowledged the role that national airlines play in the success of top MICE destinations globally.

“World-leading MICE destinations thrive on close collaboration with their national airlines and other stakeholders,” he added.

The partnership, formalised through a Memorandum of Understanding (MoU), will see KICC and Kenya Airways collaborate on sourcing key international and regional MICE markets.

The joint efforts will also focus on bidding for high-profile conferences and offering attractive delegate packages, including incentive travel and holiday deals.

ADVERTISEMENT
The PS Transport Mohammed Daghar cuts a ribbon to launch a KQ ticketing office at KICC. Looking on is KICC CEO James Mwaura, Principle Administrative secretary Public service Authur Osiya, KQ CEO Allan Kivaluka
The PS Transport Mohammed Daghar cuts a ribbon to launch a KQ ticketing office at KICC. Looking on is KICC CEO James Mwaura, Principle Administrative secretary Public service Authur Osiya, KQ CEO Allan Kivaluka The PS Transport Mohammed Daghar cuts a ribbon to launch a KQ ticketing office at KICC. Looking on is KICC CEO James Mwaura, Principle Administrative secretary Public service Authur Osiya, KQ CEO Allan Kivaluka Pulse Live Kenya

READ: Kenya Airways addresses claims of unlicensed pilot flying its planes for 8 years

As part of this initiative, Kenya Airways will establish a dedicated ticketing office at KICC, dubbed the Asante Executive Hub. This will provide convenient travel solutions for conference delegates and event organisers.

Kenya Airways Group MD and CEO, Allan Kilavuka, expressed his enthusiasm for the partnership, noting that it aligns with the airline's mission of driving Africa’s prosperity through enhanced connectivity.

“Our collaboration with KICC reinforces Kenya Airways’ commitment to supporting Kenya’s growth as a leading MICE destination,” said Kilavuka.

ADVERTISEMENT

This partnership comes at a time when Kenya is making notable strides in the global MICE arena.

The PS Transport Mohammed Daghar cuts a ribbon to launch a KQ ticketing office at KICC. Looking on is KICC CEO James Mwaura, Principle Administrative secretary Public service Authur Osiya, KQ CEO Allan Kivaluka
The PS Transport Mohammed Daghar cuts a ribbon to launch a KQ ticketing office at KICC. Looking on is KICC CEO James Mwaura, Principle Administrative secretary Public service Authur Osiya, KQ CEO Allan Kivaluka The PS Transport Mohammed Daghar cuts a ribbon to launch a KQ ticketing office at KICC. Looking on is KICC CEO James Mwaura, Principle Administrative secretary Public service Authur Osiya, KQ CEO Allan Kivaluka Pulse Live Kenya

READ: How Kenya Airways achieved Sh513M profit after decade-long losses

The country recently won the bid to chair the International Congress and Convention Association (ICCA) Africa Chapter, positioning it to influence MICE strategies across the continent.

ADVERTISEMENT

Mwaura emphasised the economic potential of attracting major international conferences.

“Hosting 50 international conferences of the scale of the 2024 AFDB Summit or the World Bank Conferences will not only generate significant revenue but will also elevate Kenya’s profile on the global stage,” he added.

Amos Robi Amos Robi Amos Robi is an opinionated, open-minded communications practitioner looking to change the world from the digital front.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Details of KICC, Kenya Airways partnership aimed at boosting tourism in Kenya

Details of KICC, Kenya Airways partnership aimed at boosting tourism in Kenya

S.K. Macharia's battle for Directline Assurance heads to court, lawyer speaks

S.K. Macharia's battle for Directline Assurance heads to court, lawyer speaks

Khalif Kairo speaks as KRA goes after his car dealership business

Khalif Kairo speaks as KRA goes after his car dealership business

CBK introduces new rules for large bank transactions: How they’ll affect you

CBK introduces new rules for large bank transactions: How they’ll affect you

ASUS Zenbook S 16 (2024): Perfect fusion of power, style, and innovation

ASUS Zenbook S 16 (2024): Perfect fusion of power, style, and innovation

Reason CEO of world's richest bank is visiting Kenya in October

Reason CEO of world's richest bank is visiting Kenya in October

Elon Musk celebrates Starlink's new milestone in Kenya

Elon Musk celebrates Starlink's new milestone in Kenya

Kenya Power launches foundation to boost sustainable CSR initiatives

Kenya Power launches foundation to boost sustainable CSR initiatives

Sh1 airtime now purchasable on M-Pesa after Safaricom changes

Sh1 airtime now purchasable on M-Pesa after Safaricom changes

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Joseph Siror, Managing Director & CEO of Kenya Power,

Kenya Power launches foundation to boost sustainable CSR initiatives

An AI generated image of a man applying for a loan at a bank

39 richest banks in Kenya by asset base - CBK report

Mkopa

M-Kopa slapped with Sh885 million tax bill in landmark tribunal ruling

A person scrolling through the MPESA menu

Sh1 airtime now purchasable on M-Pesa after Safaricom changes