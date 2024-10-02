MPs approve David Kemei's appointment to head Competition Authority

The Committees vetted the nominee pursuant to section 12(1) of the Competition Act, CAP 504 and section 3 and 8 of the Public Appointments (Parliamentary Approval) Act, 2011.

Kibet, who holds a Bachelor of Commerce in Accounting as well as a Master’s in Business Administration (MBA) from the University of Nairobi (UoN) will replace Adano Rioba, who has been serving on an acting capacity.

“Honourable Speaker, the nominee clearly demonstrated to the joint committee that he understood the current issues affecting the competition authority. He also showed knowledge of practical strategies to address the various issues that exist around matters of competition in the country,” read the joint committee report.

In supporting the committee’s report Tharaka MP, George Murugara urged the nominee to ensure that the Competition Authority was effective in performing its mandate.

“The work if the Competition Authority is to ensure that issues of competition are taken care of in a manner that promotes business in the country. The CA must ensure that consumers are protected and the national economy is allowed to grow,” he stated

Baringo North MP Joseph Makilap in echoing other members sentiments also called for stiffer regulations for fair competition to exist.

“There is a lot that needs to be regulated so that there is fair competition ensuring those young people who want to build the economy, especially the digital economy get fair opportunities,” he said.

The Chairperson of the National Assembly Finance and National Planning Committee Kimani Kuria, while tabling the report called on the nominee to listen to the concerns of MPs.

“I hope the candidate, if approved by this house will take into consideration the thoughts of the members of this house who are keen to ensure that there is a robust competition platform in our country,” stated Hon. Kuria.

“We need to deal with the issue of monopolies in this country. Research has shown that monopolies are behind many of our problems. From substandard products in the markets, price manipulation, impeding the growth of small and micro enterprises, abuse of markets and prevention of economic efficiency,” he further added.

