The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  domestic

New report on Naivas, Quickmart, Carrefour & major stores delivers insights for Kenyan retailers

Miriam Mwende

The survey analysed these stores, from the structure of the businesses to their performance, to their individual trading strategies and execution at retail.

Trade Intelligence’s Andrea Ellens with Chandarana Supermarket’s Head of Business Development, Sameer Shah, and Data Analyst Gordon Rogo
Trade Intelligence’s Andrea Ellens with Chandarana Supermarket’s Head of Business Development, Sameer Shah, and Data Analyst Gordon Rogo

South African market research firm, Trade Intelligence, has delivered a new report highlighting the intricate dynamics of Kenya's retail market.

Recommended articles

The researchers made trade visits to numerous retail stores and held discussions with key industry players to develop the Retail Trends Report which was later presented at a recent Retail Trade Association of Kenya (RETRAK) forum.

Among the retailers visited were stores from the international retail group Carrefour, and from Kenyan companies Naivas, Quickmart and Chandarana Foodplus.

Trade Intelligence then analysed these stores, looking at everything from the structure of the businesses to their performance, to their individual trading strategies and execution at retail.

ADVERTISEMENT

"It’s a changed landscape today. Ten years ago, informal trade was the dominant force in Kenyan retail.

"With the development of modern retail in Kenya, we’re seeing that entrepreneurial spirit translated into something really special – some of the most innovative and exciting execution at retail we’ve ever seen. We’re excited to share this inspiration with local brands, but also with our clients at home," Ti Business Development Lead, Andrea Ellens stated in her presentation to RETRAK.

Ellens also highlighted the macro factors shaping the East African FMCG retail trading landscape, emerging global retail trends, and the nuances of Kenyan shopper's behaviour and preferences.

Notably, loyalty strategies are a competitive advantage in the Kenyan market, the rise of convenience in modern trade stores has impacted traditional dukas and kiosks, and the significance of hyper-segmentation in fostering shopper-centric experiences.

Our mission is simple – to foster better and more profitable trading partnerships between retailers and suppliers wherever we operate,” she added. “We are resolutely committed to nurturing relationships with stakeholders, leveraging the profound insights we’ve gathered, and cementing our position as a trusted source of in-depth retail intelligence.

ADVERTISEMENT

Trade Intelligence collaborated on its RETRAK presentation with affiliate company, DataOrbis and other local industry experts as well as RETRAK. With its entry into Kenya, and East Africa, Ti aims to foster enduring relationships within the Kenyan retail sector, emphasising the dedication of the business to contribute positively to the retail ecosystem of any geography in which it operates.

“It’s long been our ambition to explore the Kenyan market,” says Trade Intelligence GM Janene Laas. “We’ve honed our skills in the South African market. But we know that there’s an exciting world of retail innovation out there. We’re a relentlessly curious business, and Kenya has so much to teach us.”

The Trade Intelligence report is available to any supplier, Kenyan retailer, or FMCG brand at a fee.

Miriam Mwende Miriam Mwende Aspiring thought leader. Politics, media, and culture enthusiast. Believer in the power of journalism as an instrument for change. #IAmForJournalists

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Uganda’s President Museveni takes aim at UN as he alleges terrorism 'conservation'

Uganda’s President Museveni takes aim at UN as he alleges terrorism 'conservation'

South Africa leads environmental sustainability rankings ahead of Nigeria, Kenya

South Africa leads environmental sustainability rankings ahead of Nigeria, Kenya

New report on Naivas, Quickmart, Carrefour & major stores delivers insights for Kenyan retailers

New report on Naivas, Quickmart, Carrefour & major stores delivers insights for Kenyan retailers

Gambia’s internet puzzle: The story of a single connection [OPINION]

Gambia’s internet puzzle: The story of a single connection [OPINION]

Former Safaricom Board secretary lands new role after quitting 4 plum jobs

Former Safaricom Board secretary lands new role after quitting 4 plum jobs

ABU, Nairobi varsity collaborate on exchange of scholars to bolster research

ABU, Nairobi varsity collaborate on exchange of scholars to bolster research

Investors experience some good luck based on the depreciation of Kenya’s currency

Investors experience some good luck based on the depreciation of Kenya’s currency

Reprieve for Kenyans as EPRA maintains petrol prices, cuts diesel & kerosene

Reprieve for Kenyans as EPRA maintains petrol prices, cuts diesel & kerosene

Top 10 most vulnerable African countries to hacking in October 2023

Top 10 most vulnerable African countries to hacking in October 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

KPA Managing Director William Ruto

KPA boss points out 4 inconsistencies in Sh17B oil linked to businesswoman Ann Njoroge

Young woman using smart phone at home

Google announces that Kenyans can now use AI in Google Search

Paradigm Initiative Communications Officer Giyo Ndzi

Gambia’s internet puzzle: The story of a single connection [OPINION]

KBL MD Marc Ochiti during EABL media day. He briefed on the effects of high taxation and inflation of the dollar and high import prices on consumers and collection of excise duty by government.

High spirits taxes driving Kenyans to illicit alcohol