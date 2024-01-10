Embracing the power of AI in photography [OPINION]

Just few years ago, a professional photographer would spend more time on the photo editing process than on the photoshoot itself.

Hours and hours were spent behind a computer, ensuring that each image reflected the essence of what the photographer intended. The colours, the focus, the details – all these elements took time to perfect.

AI allows photographers to transform their photos with just a few adjustments, enhancing colours, recovering details, and creating vibrant images that truly capture the magic of the moment.

Moreover, AI-powered editing tools excel in removing unwanted elements, sharpening details, and reducing image noise, making them invaluable aids in producing impeccable photographs.

AI does much of the work before the editing process even starts, cutting down enormously on time and labour.

And it’s not just for professionals. We’ve all been there – experiencing an amazing sunset or a bright, perfectly rounded full moon – and the photo we snap doesn’t do any justice.

Whatever your level, the AI incorporated into many modern cameras has been a game-changer, allowing even amateur photographers to produce professional-quality images.

As AI technology continues to evolve, we can expect even more exciting developments in the world of photography. These are some of the advancements we’re already seeing:

Intelligent auto-focus with advanced subject tracking

Deep Learning Auto-Focus (AF) exemplifies how AI is revolutionising photography.

Powered by machine-learning algorithms, it analyses images and predicts the optimal focus points. Whether capturing fast-paced sports events, wildlife in action, or vibrant street scenes, it locks onto subjects, ensuring sharp focus and the preservation of crucial moments.

Eye and head detection AF allows photographers to capture sharp images of people, even in the most challenging conditions.

Colour and image enhancement

AI-powered editing tools offer photographers the remarkable capability to enhance colours in photographs.

With sophisticated algorithms, these tools detect colour imbalances and automatically adjust tones and hues, creating visually appealing images.

Other intelligent features enhance various aspects of your photograph, from automatically removing unwanted elements like blemishes to sharpening details and even reducing image noise caused by low-light conditions.

Creative assistance and inspiration

AI in photography is about more than mere automation and enhancement; it serves as a source of creative assistance.

These algorithms can generate artistic styles, apply filters, and offer composition and cropping suggestions, inspiring photographers to explore new horizons of creativity.

Personalised and adaptive learning

Another exceptional feature of AI is its capacity to learn and adapt based on user preferences and behaviour, improving its performance over time.

AI algorithms can analyse a photographer's unique editing style, colour choices, and other preferences to provide personalised recommendations and automated adjustments, streamlining the creative process.

Despite valid concerns surrounding the emergence of AI-generated images and related processes, it’s important to acknowledge the incredible opportunities that AI offers.

Instead of fearing the displacement of human photographers, we should embrace the possibilities of AI and find ways to complement human expertise with its capabilities.

For instance, while AI algorithms can indeed produce high-quality images, they lack the distinctive perspective, creativity, and emotional depth that human photographers bring to their work. By combining the strengths of AI with human creativity and vision, we can achieve remarkable results.

The advent of AI presents opportunities for product and process development. It’s essential to approach this technology with an open mind, appreciating its advantages while preserving the irreplaceable touch of human ingenuity in creative endeavours.

By striking a harmonious balance between AI and human contributions, we can revolutionise the field of photography and beyond, enriching our lives with innovative and captivating creations.

By harnessing the potential of machine-learning algorithms, the world of photography is on an incredible journey toward even more advanced capabilities.

We’ve barely scraped the surface of AI’s potential when it comes to photography, and an exciting journey lies ahead!