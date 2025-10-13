Chrome's Chromoka campaign: A decade of culture, a future unleashed

Chrome, the iconic brand deeply embedded in street culture, proudly announced the launch of Chromoka, a dynamic National Consumer Promotion (NCP) designed to commemorate its remarkable 10-year anniversary and empower its vibrant community.

More than just a campaign, Chromoka is a cultural movement, reflecting Chrome's enduring connection to society's pulse and its unwavering commitment to enriching lives.

Chromoka, a fusion of "Chrome" and the Swahili word "Omoka" (to make it), signifies Chrome's role as a champion for those striving, succeeding, and making their mark in the world.

Fathermoh performing alongside Sean MMG at the Chrome NCP launch

This campaign was born from a profound understanding of Chrome's significance, not just as a brand, but as a cultural touchstone that has consistently championed authenticity, creativity, and the spirit of celebration.

A moment to reflect on the strides Chrome has made over the past decade and to reaffirm its commitment to supporting the aspirations of its community for the next ten years and beyond.

"For a decade, Chrome has been more than just a beverage; it has been an integral part of countless cultural moments, a silent witness to joy, creativity, and connection," said Andrew Kilonzo, Country Managing Director, EABL.

MC Azeezah at the Chrome NCP launch

Chromoka is our way of acknowledging this incredible journey, celebrating the vibrant tapestry of our culture, and reaffirming our purpose to contribute meaningfully to it. We believe in the power of individual expression and the collective strength of community, and Chromoka is a testament to that belief.

The Chromoka NCP is a rewarding promotion, inviting consumers to engage with the brand and win incredible prizes.

These prizes are thoughtfully curated to resonate with Chrome's anniversary and cultural pillars, designed to empower and inspire.

“Chromoka is about celebrating, empowering, and connecting," stated Mark Mugisha, Marketing and Innovations Director, KBL.

We have meticulously curated prizes that align with our brand's values and directly contribute to the cultural landscape. Imagine an aspiring creator receiving a content creation masterclass that propels their career, or individuals winning cash rewards that can fuel their ambitions. To mark our 10-year anniversary, we are especially excited to be rewarding ten lucky winners with Ksh 1,000,000 each. These are the impactful moments we aim to create. We anticipate rewarding over 110,000 consumers through this campaign, fostering a sense of excitement and shared celebration across the nation.

Chrome is committed to promoting responsible consumption.

The Chromoka NCP is strictly open to individuals of legal drinking age. To enter, simply purchase a bottle of Chrome, scratch the label to reveal the code, and send it to 22110. Join us as we embark on this exciting journey, where every moment is an opportunity to create, connect, and celebrate.

