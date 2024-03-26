The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  domestic

Ruto threatens to shut down loss-making parastatals

Denis Mwangi

President Ruto has said that time is up for loss-making parastatals

President William Ruto meets chairs and CEOs of state corporations at State House, Nairobi on March 26, 2024
President William Ruto meets chairs and CEOs of state corporations at State House, Nairobi on March 26, 2024

President William Ruto announced that the government would consider closing down loss-making state-owned enterprises.

Recommended articles

Speaking to chairs and CEOs of state corporations at State House on Tuesday, President Ruto said some agencies have been making losses for years and have become a drain on the Exchequer.

“Now that the economy has stabilised, we cannot continue accumulating debt. Borrowing will only lead us down the cliff,” the president said.

On wastage in state corporations, the President said that the money some parastatals make does not belong to their boards or management, but belongs to the people of Kenya as returns on investment.

ADVERTISEMENT
President William Ruto meets chairs and CEOs of state corporations at State House, Nairobi on March 26, 2024
President William Ruto meets chairs and CEOs of state corporations at State House, Nairobi on March 26, 2024 President William Ruto meets chairs and CEOs of state corporations at State House, Nairobi on March 26, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

The head of state regretted that the abuse of public resources has become so rampant that it is inhibiting service delivery.

He directed that, from now on, government budgets and expenditures will be subjected to rigorous scrutiny.

“We will also leverage on technology to check on improper payments and maximise on the value for money,” he asserted.

The move to reduce expenditure, he explained, will stop unnecessary borrowing and accelerate the government’s transformation agenda.

ADVERTISEMENT

“We must get it right. We must do what is right. This is the time,” he added.

He told the meeting that the government will engage in an elaborate consolidation process that will stop duplicity of functions, wastage and winding up of loss-making institutions.

He also cited cases of parastatals that have duplicated and overlapping roles.

“It is illogical. We have to shut down some of these loss-making parastatals. We must end excess capacity,” the head of state said.

President Ruto said Kenya must begin living within its means and stop the habit of running huge budget deficits.

ADVERTISEMENT

“In three years’ time, we must run a balanced budget. It won’t be easy but we must do it,” he said.

President William Ruto meets chairs and CEOs of state corporations at State House, Nairobi on March 26, 2024
President William Ruto meets chairs and CEOs of state corporations at State House, Nairobi on March 26, 2024 President William Ruto meets chairs and CEOs of state corporations at State House, Nairobi on March 26, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

The president also directed the CEOs to reduce their recurrent budgets by 30 per cent.

Additionally, commercial state corporations must, from now, remit 80 per cent of their profits after tax to the National Treasury.

“We will give you directions on what to do with the remaining 20 per cent,” the President said.

ADVERTISEMENT

Regulatory institutions were ordered to remit 90 per cent of their surplus funds to the Treasury.

“There will be no exceptions. Everybody must comply,” President Ruto directed.

And those that make profits must stop wasteful expenditure, including financing largesse in their parent ministries and unnecessary procurement.

The president directed that the government, including state corporations, must live within its means. Consequently, expenditure must never exceed revenues collected.

President William Ruto meets chairs and CEOs of state corporations at State House, Nairobi on March 26, 2024
President William Ruto meets chairs and CEOs of state corporations at State House, Nairobi on March 26, 2024 President William Ruto meets chairs and CEOs of state corporations at State House, Nairobi on March 26, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya
Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ruto threatens to shut down loss-making parastatals

Ruto threatens to shut down loss-making parastatals

Ugandan company Lato fully acquires Kisii-based milk processor

Ugandan company Lato fully acquires Kisii-based milk processor

KICC gets new CEO 2 years after Nana Gecaga's exit

KICC gets new CEO 2 years after Nana Gecaga's exit

How gov't will spend Sh32B in first nuclear power project

How gov't will spend Sh32B in first nuclear power project

BIC Kenya Wembesha Campaign hosts confidence & wellness panel discussion at Catholic University of East Africa

BIC Kenya Wembesha Campaign hosts confidence & wellness panel discussion at Catholic University of East Africa

Ndindi Nyoro buys 20M shares in infrastructure firm

Ndindi Nyoro buys 20M shares in infrastructure firm

Fleet of Navaras from South Africa will cross 8 African countries in daring challenge

Fleet of Navaras from South Africa will cross 8 African countries in daring challenge

Why Nigeria's Access Bank has pumped billions to buy 2 Kenyan banks in last 4 years

Why Nigeria's Access Bank has pumped billions to buy 2 Kenyan banks in last 4 years

DSTV & GOtv revise their prices upwards for streaming services

DSTV & GOtv revise their prices upwards for streaming services

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President Joe Biden and President William Ruto at the White House, Washington

9 currencies stronger than the U.S. dollar & what Kenya can learn from them

Nissan Navara to fly the flag up through Africa in daring expedition

Fleet of Navaras from South Africa will cross 8 African countries in daring challenge

Comedian and Media Personality Njugush, Media Personality Shixx Kapienga, Mental Health activist Kasmuel McOure and BIC East Africa Head of Marketing Salome Ngugi during the panel discussion on Confidence and Wellness

BIC Kenya Wembesha Campaign hosts confidence & wellness panel discussion at Catholic University of East Africa

National Bank of Kenya

National Bank responds to reports of being sold to Nigerian lender by KCB