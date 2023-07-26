The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  domestic

Pulse kicks off nomination phase for Pulse Influencer Awards 2023

Pulse Mix

The nomination period sets the stage for the grand finale events to be held on October 7, 2023.

Pulse Influencer Awards 2023!
Pulse Influencer Awards 2023!

Recommended articles

This exciting phase will span across all six Pulse markets - Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Senegal, Uganda, and Côte d'Ivoire.

Running until August 6, 2023, the nomination phase will engage millions of Africans across Pulse's social and web channels. During this phase, the public is invited to spotlight their favourite influencers across the 23 award categories.

Nominations are open to everyone and can be made on the Pulse country websites, following the provided nomination criteria.

ADVERTISEMENT

Katharina Link, CEO at Pulse, shares, "The Pulse Influencer Awards are about celebrating both established talents and emerging voices in our vibrant digital landscape.

"We greatly value the participation of our audience in this nomination process. Their unique insights help us ensure a diverse and representative selection of influencers from Nigeria, Ghana, Kenya, Senegal, Uganda, and Côte d'Ivoire. By casting your nominations, you're actively shaping this year's PIA - lending us your eyes and ears across the continent.

"We are always looking to collaborate with creators and influencers who are driving change and reaching new demographics in all these categories. So we'll be encouraging our audience to go on the country websites and nominate."

Kanyinsola Aroyewun, Director of Marketing and Content Growth, further explains, "We invite Africa to show us which creators we should consider in each of our categories from this Monday.

"The nomination phase of the Pulse Influencer Awards is critical because the nominations are organic and represent the broad section of both established and emerging influencers.

ADVERTISEMENT

"As a team, we get to meet creators whose work is strong and sticky enough to earn them multiple nominations from the audience."

Following the nomination phase, the independent juries in each market will evaluate the nominees and announce the top 10 in each category.

Marking the first phase of the Pulse Influencer Awards 2023, the nomination period sets the stage for the grand finale events to be held simultaneously in all six Pulse markets on October 7, 2023.

Pulse is Africa’s leading innovative media company. You can follow Pulse Africa's corporate channels on Instagram, Facebook, LinkedIn, Twitter, and YouTube.

Pulse Mix Pulse Mix

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Startups have become crucial to Kenya’s digital transformation but face low survival odds

Startups have become crucial to Kenya’s digital transformation but face low survival odds

6 tricks to extend headphone durability

6 tricks to extend headphone durability

Pulse kicks off nomination phase for Pulse Influencer Awards 2023

Pulse kicks off nomination phase for Pulse Influencer Awards 2023

Zanzibar allocates Sh800 billion to procuring an alternate power source

Zanzibar allocates Sh800 billion to procuring an alternate power source

See the reason why Nigeria’s shipping industry is losing $6 billion annually

See the reason why Nigeria’s shipping industry is losing $6 billion annually

Top 5 African countries that spend the most time in traffic

Top 5 African countries that spend the most time in traffic

US treasury official is set to visit Somalia and Kenya to address Russian exports to Africa

US treasury official is set to visit Somalia and Kenya to address Russian exports to Africa

Inflation crises in Ghana spurs an aggressive move from the Country’s central bank

Inflation crises in Ghana spurs an aggressive move from the Country’s central bank

Kenya's ambition to become East Africa’s petroleum hub takes shape with major asset acquisition

Kenya's ambition to become East Africa’s petroleum hub takes shape with major asset acquisition

Pulse Sports

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Here are all the groups for qualification from Africa to the 2026 World Cup

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Kenyan driver impresses while driving left-handed race car for 1st time

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Sights & scenes: Ruto enjoys thrill of WRC Safari Rally Shakedown [PHOTOS]

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Jantabets - Where betting meets excitement & rewards

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Conjestina Achieng lands head of security job

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Top 10 most attractive football coaches

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Kenyan journalist Kevin Philips thrills fans with UCL coverage in Turkey

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Burna Boy makes history with 2023 Champions League final performance

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

Faith Kipyegon makes special dedication after shattering world record in Italy

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

President William Ruto chairing a Cabinet meeting on July 18, 2023

No rest for Kenyans as gov't plots new taxes including car circulation tax

Optiven Limited CEO George Wachiuri

Story of fake greenhouse project that cost businessman George Wachiuri Sh200M

Smile ID Launch

Smile Identity announces rebrand as Smile ID & new product updates

President William Ruto and visiting US Principal Trade Advisor and Spokesperson on U.S. trade policy Ambassador Katherine Tai at State House Nairobi on Wednesday, July 19, 2023

Speculation rife after CS Kuria misses Ruto's meeting with Biden's trade rep