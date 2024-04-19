Ruto: How deals with Facebook, Tiktok will help youth make money

The President emphasized the government’s commitment to the development of the creative economy, which he believes is a key to unlocking the potential of young Kenyans.

President William Ruto at the National Drama and Film Festival Winners’ State Concert held at Sagana State Lodge, Nyeri County on April 19, 2024 Pulse Live Kenya

Among the major initiatives announced is the creation of more galleries to showcase Kenyan art and craft both locally and internationally, the establishment of a Film Fund, and the introduction of incentives to bolster local filmmaking.

These steps are expected to enhance the visibility and profitability of Kenyan creative talents on a global stage.

Additionally, President Ruto pledged to enforce intellectual property rights more rigorously and to leverage the digital economy to increase incomes for young creatives.

"Our highly talented youth are capable of creative excellence in diverse fields such as music, theatre, graphic design, digital animation, fashion, and even emerging technologies like virtual and augmented reality," said the President during his speech.

The government has also rolled out the 'Talanta Hela Initiative', a program aimed at enhancing the monetization of creative talents in the country.

This initiative promises a structured framework for identifying, nurturing, and monetizing talents in a way that supports both individuals and the broader creative community.

Plans are in place to extend this initiative, ensuring a wider reach and deeper impact within the creative sectors.

In a significant development for digital content creators, the government has secured partnerships with major technology giants including Google, META/Facebook, and TikTok.

These collaborations are set to commercialize and monetize the content produced by Kenya's youth, thereby opening up new revenue streams and increasing their international exposure.

