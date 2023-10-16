The sports category has moved to a new website.

Safaricom distances itself from Fuliza limit reviews amid customer complaints

Fabian Simiyu

Safaricom reveals who reviews Fuliza limits for their customers

Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa
Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa

On October 15, a Safaricom customer contacted the company to seek clarification about their Fuliza limits.

An X user, known as Mboya, shared a screenshot displaying his Okoa Jahazi limit, which had a maximum limit of 1000.

Mboya expressed his belief that his Okoa limit should actually be the same as his Fuliza limit, which is currently showing as zero.

Safaricom initially apologised to Mboya for the inconvenience and then proceeded to explain how Fuliza operations are conducted.

According to Safaricom, the Fuliza limit review is an automated process carried out at the bank's discretion.

"Hi Mboya, sorry about that. Limit review is an automated process done at the bank's discretion. Please note that there is no specific timeline for review. But based on your usage on airtime, Mpesa and how you repay okoa jahazi, when the limit changes, we will let you know," Safaricom responded.

Given that Safaricom is not responsible for increasing your Fuliza limit, how can you ensure that your limit is raised?

To see an increase in their limit, customers must maintain frequent use of Safaricom and M-PESA services while consistently saving without making withdrawals.

It is also essential to keep their Safaricom line active and ensure it is topped up successfully. Once these conditions are met, the new limit will be communicated.

Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa
Safaricom CEO Peter Ndegwa

Kenyans have increasingly turned to Safaricom's Fuliza overdraft service, borrowing a substantial Sh19.9 billion in airtime credit over the four months leading up to March.

This trend underscores the growing reliance on credit facilities, especially in the face of challenging economic conditions.

Safaricom, in its most recent sustainability report, highlighted that offering the option for customers to use overdraft credit to purchase airtime resulted in the impressive addition of Sh19.9 billion to the overdraft service turnover by the end of the fiscal year on March 31.

The Fuliza overdraft service, introduced in 2019, provides M-Pesa users with a solution to complete transactions even when their mobile wallets are running low on funds.

In February, the Directorate of Criminal Investigations uncovered a sophisticated syndicate involving suspected fraudsters believed to have exploited Safaricom's loan service, amassing an estimated Sh500 million.

The telecom giant appears to have fallen victim to an intricately coordinated scheme devised by eight individuals operating from Nakuru and Trans-Nzoia counties.

In a swift operation conducted by law enforcement officers, seven of the suspects were apprehended at an apartment in Kiamunyi, while the alleged mastermind was captured in Kitale, Trans-Nzoia.

These suspects, aged between 24 and 30 years, were found in possession of a significant number of Safaricom and Airtel SIM cards.

Suspects accused of siphoning Sh500 million from Fuliza
Suspects accused of siphoning Sh500 million from Fuliza
It was uncovered that they had employed fraudulent methods to generate identity card numbers for SIM card registration, subsequently exploiting this setup to acquire loans through the mobile application.

This discovery emphasises the growing need for robust security and monitoring mechanisms in the digital realm, where fraudulent activities can have substantial repercussions for both individuals and corporations.

Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu Fabian Simiyu is an open-minded writer who loves sharing his ideas and articles for the purpose of educating and entertaining people.

