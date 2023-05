TECNO officially launches the CAMON 20 series in the Kenyan market

TECNO, an innovative technology brand with operations in over 70 global markets, officially launched its new CAMON 20 Series on Wednesday 17th May 2023.

The series promises to bring spectacular portrait video and night portrait photography experience with the industry's first CAMON PUZZLE deconstructionist design to its forward-looking users.

The launch event which was held at the Trademark Hotel in Nairobi brought pomp and colour with an electrifying performance from the CAMON 20 series Brand Ambassador and world-renowned musician Nyashinski.

CAMON 20 series Brand Ambassador, Nyashinski during his performance at the launch of the CAMON 20 series at the Trademark Hotel in Nairobi

Speaking during the launch of the CAMON 20 series, TECNO Brand Manager, Peter Shi said: “In a world driven by connectivity, where communication and information are paramount, we have strived to create a device that surpasses expectations and redefines the smartphone experience. The CAMON 20 is not just a phone; it is a gateway to a new era of possibilities, a companion that seamlessly integrates into every aspect of your life.”

TECNO CAMON 20 Premier 5G’s 5000 Times/s Sensor-Shift OIS Anti-shaking Technology and 50MP RGBW Ultra-Sensitive sensor enable the device be capable to provide SLR camera level anti-shake video and crystal-clear night portrait quality.

Its 108MP Ultra Definition camera delivers breath-taking wide-angle shots for both photography and video shooting.

CAMON 20 series Brand Ambassador, Nyashinski brings an electrifying performance during the launch event at the Trademark Hotel in Nairobi

Meanwhile, inspired by the deconstructionist genre of postmodern architecture, the series fuses the magic skin with ceramic materials and creates the unique CAMON PUZZLE design.

TECNO CAMON 20 Series to Roll Out Android 14 Beta

TECNO has also been confirmed to be one of the first smartphone manufacturers to offer Google’s Android 14 Beta release and will run it on the CAMON 20 series, bringing a range of upgrades and enhancements to elevate the CAMON 20 series’ total experience to greater heights.

Android 14 aims to further enhance the CAMON 20 series’ user experience by delivering a host of privacy, security, performance, and user customization updates.

The Android 14 Beta will help to further enhance the CAMON 20 series’ user experience in ways such as -

Higher Privacy Level - Starting with Android 14, apps with a target Sdk Version lower than 23 cannot be installed, making it harder for malware to avoid such security and privacy improvements. Ultimately, it serves to help improve security and privacy for smartphone users. Longer Battery Life- Android 14’s updated functionality enables the system to better handle the background tasks, downloads, and uploads, etc., which in turn improves the system efficiency to reduce power drain for longer battery life. Larger Fonts and Smarter Scaling - To provide low-vision users with better accessibility options, Android 14 allows larger font scaling. A non-linear scaling curve strategy ensures large text and small text elements scale at different rates to prevent large elements from scaling too much, while also preserving the proportional hierarchy between elements of different sizes.

The CAMON 20 series ranges from different prices all exclusive of VAT

5000 Times/s Sensor-Shift OIS Anti-shaking Technology for Portrait Video

In the pursuit of steady portrait video, TECNO has incorporated SLR camera in-body image stabilization into the CAMON 20 Premier 5G.

The devices with 5,000 Times/s Sensor-Shift OIS Anti-Shaking Technology can compensate for shakes up to 5,000 times per second. As a result, images and video are crisp and vivid, even when taken while moving at speed.

The technology is the most cutting-edge anti-shake solution in the industry, aiming to popularize the SLR camera anti-shake innovations on smartphones.

Unlike traditional anti-shake solution that compromises image quality, it preserves every single ray of light without cropping the image.

Even in low light, up to 93% of the footage shot can still be achieved. Meet the best anti-shake solution for portrait video shooting so far that captures all the emotions in motion!

50MP RGBW Ultra-Sensitive Sensor for Night Portrait

TECNO's innovative technology of RGBW has brought very brilliant night portraits on its products. By replacing the “green” array solution in the traditional RGGB color filter with a “white” one, the RGBW sensor allows more light to be captured.

While 1G+6P lens increases the light intake by replacing one of the plastic lens with a glass one in the process when light reaches the main sensor.

The main sensor on TECNO CAMON 20 Premier 5G is also increased from 1/1.73 to 1/1.56(the single pixel size from 0.8μm to 1.0μm, with 56.25% larger light-sensitive area to ensure images are as close to real-life scenes as possible.

With greater light transmission, TECNO CAMON 20 Premier 5G lets users capture the crystal-clear night portrait in stunning definition, never losing a detail in the dark.

Groundbreaking Innovation with CAMON PUZZLE Deconstructionist Design

Inspired by the deconstructionist genre of postmodern architecture, TECNO fuses the aesthetic concepts of international fashion brands and pioneering designers and create the unique CAMON PUZZLE design.

TECNO tries for the first time to engrave with 20 irregular ribs in a luxury lychee pattern Magic Skin while sapphire-grade nanocrystalline ceramic is integrated into the device’s back cover construction.

The combination of advanced materials and bold design challenge traditional smartphone design language and lets CAMON 20 users make a stylish statement.

The fusion of the magic skin with ceramic materials realized by TECNO’s designers creates incredible comfort with a natural tactile texture that doesn’t attract fingerprints.

With a unique appearance and high-quality materials, CAMON 20 Series brings industry design standards into a new era.

As a result, the design wins prestigious MUSE Design Award 2023 as a gold winner and highlights TECNO’s position as a pioneer of smartphone design.

The CAMON 20 series is the Gold Winner for the prestigious Muse Design Awards

Additional amazing features brought by CAMON20 series include:

108MP Ultra Definition Camera Captures Ultra-wide Horizon Views & 32MP AI Selfie Camera for Ultra Clear Shining Selfie

Besides its 50MP main camera, CAMON 20 Premier 5G’s camera module also comprises a 108MP Ultra Definition camera, which enables users capture ultra-wide horizons and super macro close-ups all in stunning detail.

The 9-in-1 Adaptive Pixel technology which merges 9 small pixels into a single 1.92um ultra-large one, improves the light sensitivity by up to 9 times according to pixel size by using. The 32MP Ultra Clear AI Shining Selfie camera helps users to elevate their selfie.

The series also features TECNO’s AI-powered “Portrait Master” beauty algorithm, which uses 319-dot face-positioning to generate precise beauty analytics including culture, skin tone, physical environment and more to develop a personalized beautification plan.

Based on TECNO’s Big Data Platform, the technology empowers users through more inclusive technology.

Both the 50MP main and 108MP wide-angle cameras also support 4K and HDR video, while the rear and front cameras support dual portrait video.

6.67" AMOLED True-color Screen with Immersive All-slim Bezel

TECNO CAMON 20 Premier 5G adopts 6.67" AMOLED true-color screen, supporting full-path cinema-grade P3 wide color gamut, its 800000:1 ultra-high contrast ratio makes the light and dark details clearer with brilliant image quality.

The color gamut is a wide color gamut standard introduced by the U.S. film industry, covering a larger color area for true cinema-quality picture color.

TECNO CAMON 20 Premier 5G’s 47% narrower bottom bezel, bringing users immersive borderless full-screen view experience.

TüV Rheinland Eye Protection Certification Display at 120Hz Adaptive Refresh Rate

Certified by TuV Rheinland, TECNO CAMON 20 Premier 5G filters out 50% of the blue light to minimize its damage to eyes.

The device uses PWM 1920Hz ultra-frequency dimming to effectively solve screen flicker in low-light scenes and significantly reduce eye fatigue.

Multi-level adjustable refresh rates up to 120Hz could be adaptive to be tailored to the users’ specific usage scenario. Its high touch sampling rate up to 360Hz allows for instant and accurate fingertip responses for an enhanced experience.

MediaTek Dimensity 8050 Chip as Fully Upgraded Computational Portrait Photography Engine -

Among the industry’s very first batch devices to be armed with MediaTek’s new Dimensity 8050 processor, CAMON 20 Premier 5G brings the chip-makers signature power with an advanced 6nm octa-core architecture.

With up to 3GHz CPU frequency, performance smooth and lag-free, whether running day-to-day apps or large-scale games.

In use, TECNO CAMON 20 Premier 5G’s Triathlon Polymer Graphene Tri-State Heat Dissipation technology keeps the device cool, while the series offers 8GB+8GB extended RAM and up to 512GB ROM.

TECNO CAMON 20 Premier 5G’s 5,000mAh battery gives users plenty of power whether at home, at work or on the go, and fast charging is perfect for a quick juice boost whenever its needed.

Pricing & Availability

TECNO provides two color options namely Dark Welkin and Serenity Blue for its CAMON 20 Premier 5G, CAMON 20 Pro 5G and CAMON 20 Pro, and one new color namely Glacier Glow Glass for CAMON 20.

The devices will be available at all TECNO stores countrywide as well as Safaricom shops.

The CAMON 20 will retail at Sh26,999, The CAMON 20 Pro at Sh30,999, the CAMON 20 Pro 5G at Sh39,999 and the CAMON 20 Premier 5G at Sh50,999, all prices exclusive of VAT.