RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  domestic

Outcomes of Ruto's meeting with TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew

Denis Mwangi

TikTok to open its Africa offices in Nairobi after Ruto's meeting with Shou Zi Chew

A collage of President William Ruto and TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew
President William Ruto has disclosed that TikTok, the popular short-form video hosting service, will be collaborating with Kenya to review and monitor the content shared on its platform.

This move aims to ensure that the content aligns with agreed-upon guidelines and community standards.

President Ruto expressed his appreciation for TikTok's commitment to enhancing content moderation.

President William Ruto in a virtual meeting with TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew
The company's CEO, Shou Zi Chew, assured the president that they are dedicated to maintaining a platform that upholds community values and standards.

Chew emphasized that they will actively moderate content to eliminate any inappropriate or offensive material from the platform.

READ: Kenya strikes deals with social media companies on monetisation of content

Furthermore, as a testament to TikTok's dedication to its collaboration with Kenya, Chew announced the establishment of a Kenyan office.

This office will oversee and coordinate TikTok's operations on the African continent, demonstrating the platform's interest in establishing a local presence to better serve its Kenyan users.

President William Ruto in a virtual meeting with TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew
Chew also made a promise to contribute to the Kenyan job market by hiring more local talent.

President Ruto expressed optimism about this collaboration and the potential it holds for maintaining a safe and culturally appropriate environment on the TikTok platform.

Denis Mwangi

