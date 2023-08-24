Outcomes of Ruto's meeting with TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew

This move aims to ensure that the content aligns with agreed-upon guidelines and community standards.

President Ruto expressed his appreciation for TikTok's commitment to enhancing content moderation.

President William Ruto in a virtual meeting with TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew Pulse Live Kenya

The company's CEO, Shou Zi Chew, assured the president that they are dedicated to maintaining a platform that upholds community values and standards.

Chew emphasized that they will actively moderate content to eliminate any inappropriate or offensive material from the platform.

Furthermore, as a testament to TikTok's dedication to its collaboration with Kenya, Chew announced the establishment of a Kenyan office.

This office will oversee and coordinate TikTok's operations on the African continent, demonstrating the platform's interest in establishing a local presence to better serve its Kenyan users.

Chew also made a promise to contribute to the Kenyan job market by hiring more local talent.