Outcomes of Ruto's meeting with TikTok CEO Shou Zi Chew

President William Ruto has disclosed that TikTok, the popular short-form video hosting service, will be collaborating with Kenya to review and monitor the content shared on its platform.
This move aims to ensure that the content aligns with agreed-upon guidelines and community standards.
President Ruto expressed his appreciation for TikTok's commitment to enhancing content moderation.
The company's CEO, Shou Zi Chew, assured the president that they are dedicated to maintaining a platform that upholds community values and standards.
Chew emphasized that they will actively moderate content to eliminate any inappropriate or offensive material from the platform.
Furthermore, as a testament to TikTok's dedication to its collaboration with Kenya, Chew announced the establishment of a Kenyan office.
This office will oversee and coordinate TikTok's operations on the African continent, demonstrating the platform's interest in establishing a local presence to better serve its Kenyan users.
Chew also made a promise to contribute to the Kenyan job market by hiring more local talent.
President Ruto expressed optimism about this collaboration and the potential it holds for maintaining a safe and culturally appropriate environment on the TikTok platform.
