The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  News  >  Local

CS Owalo's plan to crack down on TikTok users sharing explicit content

Denis Mwangi

The ministry aims to create a safer online environment where users can enjoy the benefits of social media without fear of encountering explicit and harmful content.

A collage of ICT CS Eliud Owalo and the TikTok logo
A collage of ICT CS Eliud Owalo and the TikTok logo

The government has announced plans to review existing policies and regulatory frameworks in response to the increasing cases of explicit content being shared on social media platforms, with a particular focus on TikTok.

Recommended articles

The move comes after growing concerns about users on TikTok going live during the late hours of the night to share explicit content.

Eliud Owalo, the Information, Communication, and Digital Economy Cabinet Secretary, expressed deep concern over this disturbing trend and its potential impact on the younger generation.

ICT CS Eliud Owalo
ICT CS Eliud Owalo ICT CS Eliud Owalo Pulse Live Kenya
ADVERTISEMENT

The ministry aims to take swift action to regulate the sharing of explicit content by Kenyan users on the video-sharing platform, TikTok, especially during the late hours.

Kenya has laws in place to combat cyber misuse and child pornography, which includes the Computer Misuse and Cyber Act.

According to the Act, individuals found to be knowingly engaging in sexually explicit conduct or sharing realistic images representing a child involved in explicit conduct can face severe penalties. These penalties may include conviction, a fine of up to Sh10 million, imprisonment for up to five years, or both.

The goal is to protect the online space from the dissemination of explicit content that can be harmful to society, particularly to vulnerable individuals, including children and teenagers.

CS Eliud Owalo emphasized that the government is aware of the responsibility to strike a balance between maintaining freedom of expression and protecting the public from harmful content.

ADVERTISEMENT

The review process will involve collaboration with various stakeholders, including social media platforms like TikTok, to develop measures that safeguard against the misuse of online spaces for explicit content sharing.

As the popularity of TikTok continues to grow in Kenya, the government recognizes the urgency of taking proactive measures to ensure the safety and well-being of its citizens, especially the younger generation, in the digital realm.

TikTok download tips/Pixabay
TikTok download tips/Pixabay Pulse

The ministry aims to create a safer online environment where users can enjoy the benefits of social media without fear of encountering explicit and harmful content.

The public is encouraged to report any instances of explicit content shared on TikTok or other social media platforms to relevant authorities, enabling swift action to be taken against those violating the law.

Denis Mwangi Denis Mwangi Denis is a highly professional and talented multimedia journalist with a solid experience in creating compelling news as well as distributing or delivering it using multiple digital platforms to engage readers.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

Unblock notifications in browser settings.
ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

CS Owalo's plan to crack down on TikTok users sharing explicit content

CS Owalo's plan to crack down on TikTok users sharing explicit content

Kimani Ichung'wa appointed to lead Kenya Kwanza team for talks with Azimio

Kimani Ichung'wa appointed to lead Kenya Kwanza team for talks with Azimio

CS Kindiki suspends Worldcoin activities in Kenya

CS Kindiki suspends Worldcoin activities in Kenya

Murkomen clarifies dismissal of lady Ruto described as 'corrupt to the core'

Murkomen clarifies dismissal of lady Ruto described as 'corrupt to the core'

14 radical proposals from Ruto's education reforms & how they affect students

14 radical proposals from Ruto's education reforms & how they affect students

CS Kindiki speaks after Al Shabaab attack claims elected politician's wife

CS Kindiki speaks after Al Shabaab attack claims elected politician's wife

Ruto reprimands Moses Kuria, Kithure Kindiki at State House [Video]

Ruto reprimands Moses Kuria, Kithure Kindiki at State House [Video]

Kenya cautions Russia against supporting coups in Africa

Kenya cautions Russia against supporting coups in Africa

Kalonzo appointed to lead Azimio's delegation ahead of talks with Ruto camp

Kalonzo appointed to lead Azimio's delegation ahead of talks with Ruto camp

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Daniel Wanyeki in Canada Photo: Cara Nickerson/CBC

How Kenyan who left bank job found himself homeless in Canada

Candidates at a past KDF recruitment drive

KDF announces recruitment drive - dates & how to apply

Collage of President William Ruto, Trade CS Moses Kuria and Interior CS Kithure Kindiki

Ruto reprimands Moses Kuria, Kithure Kindiki at State House [Video]

A collage of President William Ruto and Raila Odinga

What I told Raila - Ruto confirms details of private meeting [Video]