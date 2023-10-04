Gov't approves 60% acquisition of Telkom Kenya by UAE-based firm

This follows Cabinet's decision to reverse Treasury's initial plan to acquire a 60% shareholding in Telkom Kenya Limited from Jamhuri Holdings Limited (Jamhuri/Helios).

CS Ndung'u said that following a rigorous evaluation process that commenced in January 2023, the Infrastructure Corporation of Africa LLC (ICA) from the United Arab Emirates emerged as the preferred new majority shareholder for Telkom, based on the offer they presented.

The offer put forward by ICA includes a capital injection to fund essential infrastructure improvements and overall upgrades for Telkom.

ADVERTISEMENT

Cabinet Secretary for National Treasury and Economic Planning, Prof Njuguna Ndungu Pulse Live Kenya

Additionally, ICA's proposal encompasses the settlement of outstanding liabilities of the company.

The government will proceed to onboard the Infrastructure Corporation of Africa LLC (ICA) as the new majority shareholder in Telkom, contingent upon regulatory approvals.

To facilitate the transition process and ensure a seamless transfer of majority shareholding, GoK will collaborate with Jamhuri/Helios to directly transfer their 60% shareholding to ICA.

his process will necessitate the rescinding of transaction documents already signed between GoK and Jamhuri/Helios, among other essential actions.

ADVERTISEMENT

The government's strategic decision aims to fortify Telkom's position in the telecommunications market, drive growth, and ultimately enhance services for the benefit of the public and the industry as a whole.

In alignment with this transition, GoK, as a minority shareholder and a significant consumer of Telkom's services, will fulfill its part of the obligations.

The National Treasury, representing the GoK, will work towards ensuring a shared vision for Telkom's growth and development.

Pulse Live Kenya

Key elements of this shared vision encompass the enhancement of Telkom's infrastructure and services, settling outstanding financial obligations, and pursuing necessary regulatory reforms.

ADVERTISEMENT