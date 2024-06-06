The sports category has moved to a new website.

Safaricom taps Twiva for new business growth program for Kenyan startups

Lynet Okumu

The Safaricom Spark Accelerator Program aims to fast-track product innovation and business growth for startups.

Joy Mwangi, COO & Co-founder, Twiva, Peter Kironji, CEO & Co-founder, Twiva, and Esther Kimani, VP, Finance & Co-founder, Twiva
Joy Mwangi, COO & Co-founder, Twiva, Peter Kironji, CEO & Co-founder, Twiva, and Esther Kimani, VP, Finance & Co-founder, Twiva

Safaricom, in collaboration with M-PESA Africa and Sumitomo Corporation, has announced the selection of startups for the Spark Accelerator Program, which aims to provide a platform for entrepreneurs to grow and develop their businesses.

Among the nine selected startups is Twiva, Kenya's AI-driven social commerce platform known for using influencers to market and sell products.

Twiva is set to receive a comprehensive support package that includes training, mentorship, market access, capital, technology, and product development, all facilitated by iHub – cchub

The Spark Accelerator Program aims to fast-track product innovation and business growth for startups.

Peter Kironji, CEO & Co-founder, presenting about Twiva during the Safaricom Spark Accelerator Program Launch
Peter Kironji, CEO & Co-founder, presenting about Twiva during the Safaricom Spark Accelerator Program Launch Pulse Live Kenya

This initiative aligns with Safaricom’s mission to promote innovation and sustainable development, offering startups with financial backing, strategic guidance, and technical assistance.

"Access to markets is a significant challenge for many Micro, Small, and Medium Enterprises (MSMEs). Twiva addresses this by enabling brands to leverage influencers to market and sell goods on platforms like WhatsApp, Instagram, TikTok, Facebook, and Twitter. Utilizing AI, Twiva helps brands and influencers create compelling content," said Peter Kironji, CEO and Co-founder of Twiva.

Twiva's innovative approach is set to revolutionize social commerce in Africa. By using AI to connect brands with influencers, Twiva helps create engaging content that resonates with audiences across various social media platforms.

Twiva Founders at the Safaricom Spark Accelerator Program Launch
Twiva Founders at the Safaricom Spark Accelerator Program Launch Pulse Live Kenya

This not only boosts sales but also builds consumer trust in online transactions.

Twiva and the eight other early-stage startups, selected from over 200 applicants in Kenya, will be equipped with the skills and resources needed to thrive and potentially secure investment through the Spark Accelerator.

These startups, which cover categories such as embedded finance, fintech, SME productivity tools, and content creation, will participate in a three-month capacity-building program.

Twiva, the pioneering AI-powered Social Commerce Platform Selected for the Safaricom Spark Accelerator Program
Twiva, the pioneering AI-powered Social Commerce Platform Selected for the Safaricom Spark Accelerator Program Pulse Live Kenya

Founded in 2020, Twiva has been transforming retail in Africa by providing MSMEs with digital market access and fostering consumer trust in online transactions.

"The Spark Accelerator program aims to drive meaningful innovation through technology," remarked Peter Ndegwa, CEO of Safaricom. He highlighted the program's goal to catalyze societal change and economic prosperity by supporting tech-enabled startups.

With social commerce growing rapidly worldwide, Twiva's innovative approach is at the forefront of this evolution.

The global social commerce industry is projected to reach $1.2 trillion by 2025, positioning Twiva as a key player in this transformation.

Twiva joins Safaricom's Spark Accelerator program
Twiva joins Safaricom's Spark Accelerator program Twiva joins Safaricom's Spark Accelerator program Pulse Live Kenya

The Spark Accelerator Program’s inaugural cohort marks the beginning of Safaricom’s dedicated effort to nurture technological innovation in Kenya.

This initiative paves the way for a more prosperous and inclusive digital economy in Africa.

Twiva's inclusion in the program signifies a new chapter in Kenya’s technological evolution and a significant step towards realizing the potential of digital entrepreneurship in Africa.

