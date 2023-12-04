Why some phones, electronics or car parts are designed to fail with time

Understanding Planned Obsolescence

At its core, planned obsolescence refers to the deliberate and calculated design of products with a limited lifespan.

This strategic approach is not an accidental byproduct of manufacturing; it is a carefully orchestrated plan aimed at ensuring that products become obsolete or dysfunctional within a specific timeframe.

ADVERTISEMENT

A collection of phones Pulse Live Kenya

The ultimate goal is to stimulate continuous consumer demand by pushing individuals to replace their possessions more frequently than they might otherwise need to.

To comprehend planned obsolescence, it's essential to explore the mechanisms at play. Manufacturers employ a variety of tactics, both subtle and overt, to ensure that their products have a finite lifespan.

This may involve integrating components with predetermined lifespans, limiting software updates, or making repairs more challenging and costly.

These tactics create a scenario where consumers feel compelled to discard their current possessions and embrace the newest models, perpetuating a cycle of constant consumption.

ADVERTISEMENT

Examples of planned obsolescence

Smartphones

The rapid evolution of technology provides a fertile ground for planned obsolescence. Smartphones, once marvels of innovation, often witness a decline in performance over a relatively short period.

Battery life diminishes, software updates become incompatible, and enticing features are reserved for the latest models, nudging consumers toward more frequent upgrades.

Electronics

ADVERTISEMENT

From laptops to household appliances, some products are engineered with components intentionally designed to wear out quicker than others.

Repair becomes a less viable option, and the cost of fixing often surpasses the price of purchasing a new product.

Fashion

The fashion industry, known for its fast-paced trends, epitomizes planned obsolescence. Styles change rapidly, encouraging consumers to discard their current wardrobe in favour of the latest looks, perpetuating a cycle of constant renewal.

Cars

ADVERTISEMENT

Certain arguments suggest that specific automobile components are intentionally designed with a limited lifespan, nudging consumers towards more frequent repairs or enticing them to opt for newer models.

Environmental toll of planned obsolescence

While planned obsolescence may boost economic growth, it exacts a significant environmental toll.

The constant disposal of outdated products contributes to electronic waste, pollution, and resource depletion.

Electronic waste Pulse Live Kenya

ADVERTISEMENT

The linear "take-make-dispose" model poses a threat to the planet's well-being and sustainability.

Awareness is the first step towards breaking free from the cycle of planned obsolescence.

Consumers can demand transparency from manufacturers, opt for products with longer lifespans, and support initiatives that promote sustainable practices.

Choosing quality over quantity and embracing a mindset of mindful consumption can contribute to a shift in the prevailing consumer culture.