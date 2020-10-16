The year 2020 has brought out many skills out of us. Everyone trying to remain afloat in business, increase their income by starting a side hustle and for some, start a business due to the financial havoc that has been caused by COVID.

In the 9 months of this year, Kenya has had over 100,000 companies registered, according to statistics from the Business Registration Service and many more small unregistered businesses operating due to the harsh economic times. With this statistics, it is obvious that even with a great product or service, your business might not get the attention you think it deserves.

For most people, once you’ve found a trending product and discovered how to advertise for free, you assume that you’ll hit the ground running and be on your way to success. What most people don’t realize is that once you’re up and running, you need to start driving traffic to your online store in order to win and close more sales. Whether you’re trying to make your first sale or you’ve been open for business for a while, it’s important to find more ways to promote your products.

Your new product is a big deal to you. However, it doesn’t carry that same weight for everybody else—particularly if you don’t already have a solid customer base that’s eagerly following your business’ every move. For many small businesses, cost is a huge barrier when it comes to marketing and advertising. A lot of the popular methods like TV, radio, magazines and newspapers are too expensive for small businesses. Start with an online advertising website that offers a large audience and pays attention to each seller as an individual.

Tips on getting started on online advertising