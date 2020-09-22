Embakasi East MP Babu Owino has weighed in on the discussions surrounding the dissolution of the 12th Parliament.

In a post on his social media pages, the MP gave a balanced view on the subject, unlike his custom of using expletives and humour.

The legislator observed that even with dissolution, there was no guarantee that a new set of MPs elected in a by election would meet the two-thirds gender rule.

"The people of Embakasi East elected me to serve for 5 years not 3. The contract is clear and any attempt to frustrate it is an illegality.

Embakasi East MP Babu Owino

"What is the guarantee that should we go for by-elections there will be gender compliance since the sovereignty lies with the people to elect leaders of their choice," the MP's statement read in part.

Babu Owino's 2022 political aspirations

MP Owino further stated his political aspirations in the upcoming 2022 General Election.

In his characteristic boisterous tone, the MP alleged that he would be defending his seat, unopposed, claiming Embakasi East as his own.

"My next term will begin in 2022 unopposed and any unworthy opponent is advised to keep off my constituency," Babu stated.

New development in CJ Maraga's petition

On Tuesday, Speaker Justin Muturi announced that MPs will be moving to court to challenge Chief Justice David Maraga's petition to dissolve the 12th Parliament.

In an address to the press, Speaker Muturi noted that the Parliamentary Service Commission (PSC) is making other efforts to ensure the gender parity rule is effected.