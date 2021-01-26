The Kenya Certificate of Primary Education (KCPE) exams mark the end of primary school for over a million Kenyan children.

In 2019 alone, 1,083,456 pupils successfully completed the national exam but only 80% made the transition into High School.

Even though the government aims for 100% transition and majority of the students qualify for Form 1, many end up out in the cold due to financial constraints.

Moreover, even with financial assistance and sometimes government subsidy on school fees, some students still fail to join secondary schools due to lack of money to cater for uniform and other material needs.

Kadide Ndilo, Melvin Chali and Ronald Otieno were in such a predicament when they completed their primary school studies.

“My dad had a challenge paying school fees because I was not the only one in school,” Kadide narrates.

Similarly, Melvin narrates that she had lost all hope at proceeding with her education having been orphaned and rendered homeless at a tender age.

Ronald or as his mother calls him, “Ronnie” also thought that he would never pursue his dreams after primary school.

But these three students are all in school and doing well after becoming the select 100 beneficiaries of the M-Pesa Foundation Scholarship Programme.

Details on the M-Pesa Foundation Scholarships

The M-Pesa Foundation has rekindled the hopes and dreams of 100 needy students who will now proceed with their education without having to worry about tuition fees, uniforms and school shopping for the 4 years of secondary school learning.

Sh40 Million was dedicated to the scholarship fund with these 100 students having been selected from all 47 counties and from among their peers living with disability.

The learners are currently enrolled in 90 different secondary schools around the country and are proceeding with their second year of high school.

The Foundation is also behind the M-Pesa Foundation Academy which enrolled its first lot of 94 students in February 2016.

The world-class facility provides both the Kenyan National Curriculum, and the International Baccalaureate Career-Related Programme (IBCP).

It also takes a 360° approach to learning, providing opportunities for students to explore technology, music, sports, the arts, outdoor pursuits and community service.