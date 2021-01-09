That being said, there’s a variety of options available for anyone that wants to invest or spend their BTC. Let’s take a look at some of the options below.

Purchase Items and Memberships

As we mentioned earlier, there is an increasing number of businesses that accept BTC. However, it is still uncommon for merchants to have a Bitcoin payment system. Fortunately, this will likely change in the future as you will find a lot of brick-and-mortar businesses that also support BTC.

Of course, online businesses were some of the first ones that adopted BTC, and today there’s a huge number of online retailers to choose from. Some prominent names include Overstock, Etsy, Namecheap, Twitch, Microsoft, Reddit, Stripe, Shopify, Watchshopping, and many others.

On the other hand, you can also spend your BTC on traveling, invest in real estate, or buy pizza. Naturally, there are many other options, and the list of companies keeps growing. There are so-called Bitcoin restaurants where you can order a meal with your BTC, and some of them are Subway, Burger King, Bamboo Asia, Domino’s Pizza, and many others.

Other companies include Tesla, Whole Foods, BMW, Virgin Galactic, Expedia, Home Depot, Sleep, Bed and Bath, and more. It’s also worth mentioning that there are even some banks and financial institutions that support Bitocin, like Goldman Sachs, Toronto Dominion Bank, Revolut, and USAA.

Pay for Your Education

Some colleges and universities have also set up Bitocin payment systems to make it easier for anyone that wants to fund their studies with BTC. There aren’t that many educational institutions right now; however, in the future, the number of colleges will likely grow. Currently, you choose from the European School of Management and Technology Berlin, King’s College, and the University of Nicosia.

Trade

Online trading platforms offer many options to invest in BTC, exchange your BTC for other cryptocurrencies, or fiat currencies. Since the hype around cryptocurrencies keeps growing, there is a rising number of trading platforms to choose from. А great platform is Bitcoin Supreme that utilizes advanced AI technology.

The platform is fully beginner-friendly as it offers lots of materials and access to a demo account that will help you get a trip on trading. Moreover, the members of the site report up to 60% in daily profits. When it comes to the security of the site, the platform utilizes military-level encryption, so you can rest assured that your data is in safe hands. If you want to open an account, you just need to deposit $250.

Make Donations

You can also pay it forward and make donations to different charity organizations and NGOs. Not long after Bitcoin was first created in 2009, WikiLeaks will become one of the first non-profit organization in 2011 that will accept donations in Bitcoin. Today there is a huge list of non-profit organizations that include reputable charities like Wikipedia, The Water Project, TunaPanda, Many Hopes, The Red Cross, American Cancer Society, Save The Children, Free Software Foundation, and others.

Debit and Credit Cards

Even though you can use your Bitcoin Wallet to pay for anything offline or online, we can’t deny that Bitcoin isn’t as widely used as fiat currencies. But, there is a great option to change that by funding your credit and debit cards with Bitcoin. The main difference between a Bitcoin debit card and a regular one is that it is connected to your Bitcoin wallet instead of your bank account. Overall this is a great innovation suitable for anyone that wants to use their BTC in their day-to-day life.

Gift Cards

There are sites like eGifter, and Gyft, where you can use your BTC to purchase gift cards. This is very convenient for anyone that wants to use a gift card on a site like Amazon, for example. Otherwise, if you have old gift cards that you don’t use, there are sites where you can trade them for BTC or other cryptocurrencies.

Final Thoughts

The cryptocurrency is in a bullish cycle and has ended 2020 spectacularly by surpassing $20,000; this turn of events has definitely put Bitcoin and the crypto world under the spotlight. Therefore, the digital gold rush that is in full force right now is definitely an important incentive for many businesses, institutions, and non-profit organizations to accept payments in BTC. All in all, we can safely say that in the future, everyone can easily use Bitcoin and cryptocurrencies in their daily lives.