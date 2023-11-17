The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

10 African countries with the worst road infrastructure

Adekunle Agbetiloye
roads
roads
  • Business Insider Africa presents 10 African countries with the worst road infrastructure.
  • The struggle with inadequate road infrastructure casts a shadow over economic prospects and societal well-being. 
  • The list is courtesy of the International Monetary Fund.

Business Insider Africa earlier reported how good roads are arteries through which the economy pulses. The focus was on 10 African countries with the best road infrastructure.

Recommended articles

Despite its economic importance, some African countries have road infrastructure issues. Across various regions, the struggle with inadequate road infrastructure casts a shadow over economic prospects and societal well-being.

A report by the International Monetary Fund on road quality and mean speed score reveals to what extent some African nations are facing challenges in their road infrastructure.

The IMF developed a novel measure of cross-country road quality based on the mean speed between large cities from Google Maps. This Mean Speed (MS) score serves as an effective proxy for evaluating road quality and accessibility.

ADVERTISEMENT

The MS score correlates with the existing World Bank’s Rural Access Index and the WEF’s Quality of Road Infrastructure score.

Rank Country Mean score
1 Rwanda 47
2 Guinea 50
3 Burundi 51
4 Madagascar 51
5 Gambia 53
6 Nigeria 55
7 Ghana 56
8 Cameroon 56
9 Tanzania 57
10 Kenya 57
Adekunle Agbetiloye Adekunle Agbetiloye Adekunle is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with interest in the African economy, technology, energy transition, and climate change. He is passionate about telling the story of an evolving Africa.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

How to pay taxes through government pay bill

How to pay taxes through government pay bill

Kenya's President William Ruto makes 'Time Magazine' 100 world leaders climate action list

Kenya's President William Ruto makes 'Time Magazine' 100 world leaders climate action list

10 African countries with the worst road infrastructure

10 African countries with the worst road infrastructure

Kenya is at risk of losing 7.25% of its GDP, here’s why

Kenya is at risk of losing 7.25% of its GDP, here’s why

Top 10 African cities with the most expensive real estate

Top 10 African cities with the most expensive real estate

Uganda’s President Museveni takes aim at UN as he alleges terrorism 'conservation'

Uganda’s President Museveni takes aim at UN as he alleges terrorism 'conservation'

South Africa leads environmental sustainability rankings ahead of Nigeria, Kenya

South Africa leads environmental sustainability rankings ahead of Nigeria, Kenya

New report on Naivas, Quickmart, Carrefour & major stores delivers insights for Kenyan retailers

New report on Naivas, Quickmart, Carrefour & major stores delivers insights for Kenyan retailers

Gambia’s internet puzzle: The story of a single connection [OPINION]

Gambia’s internet puzzle: The story of a single connection [OPINION]

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

List of African cities with the highest quality of life

List of African cities with the highest quality of life

10 English speaking countries in Africa

10 African countries with the lowest English proficiency

Top 10 African cities with the most expensive real estate

Top 10 African cities with the most expensive real estate

Kenyan shillings comes under pressure as importers open shops following end of the festive season

Investors experience some good luck based on the depreciation of Kenya’s currency