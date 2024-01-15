The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

6 banking stocks to watch for higher dividends and earnings in Kenya

Chinedu Okafor

Kenyan bank stocks are expected to surge in anticipation of the full-year reporting season that begins in February, thanks to higher dividend prospects and higher earnings.

6 banking stocks to watch for higher dividends and earnings in Kenya
6 banking stocks to watch for higher dividends and earnings in Kenya
  • Kenyan bank stocks are poised for a surge with higher dividend prospects and earnings anticipation.
  • AIB-AXYS Africa advises buying six key Nairobi Securities Exchange-listed banking stocks.
  • Regional expansion, innovative customer offerings, and digital channels are expected to boost Kenya's banking sector.

Recommended articles

According to a report by The East African, an East African-centric news publication, “Listed banking sector stocks lead the way as early 2024 stock picks on the back of a stable full-year earnings momentum through the first three quarters of last year.”

AIB-AXYS Africa, a research outfit, put a buy recommendation on six of 11 Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) listed banking stocks, these banks include, Absa Bank Kenya, Co-operative Bank of Kenya, Equity Group, DTB Group, NCBA Group, and I&M Group.

Read also: Kenya weighs investment options as diaspora remittances hit $4.17 billion

ADVERTISEMENT

“We anticipate the lender’s growth to be driven by fast-growing regional subsidiaries, especially DRC and Rwanda units, as well as insurance cross-selling. We expect digital lending channels to enhance economies of scale and support cost rationalization,” the analysts stated.

Equity Group should realize an increase in interest income from the constant repricing of loans under its current risk-based pricing model and organic credit demand.

“I&M’s growth is meanwhile pegged on innovative customer value propositions including unsecured personal lending and waivers of bank-to-mobile transaction fees,” the report notes.

“The roll-out of risk-based pricing and widening traction of digital channels is expected to set up Absa Bank Kenya for improved earnings while resilience in asset quality is seen anchoring growth for Cooperative Bank,” it adds.

Factors such as declining asset quality, growing funding costs, and weakening forex trading profits are considered to be obstructing the observed growth momentum for equities in Kenya's banking sector.

ADVERTISEMENT

With Equity Group Holdings' share price growing by 6.2 percent to Ksh35.75 ($0.22) as of Tuesday from Ksh33.65 ($0.21) at the close of 2022, the performance of the banking sector's stocks so far this year has been uneven.

“I&M share price meanwhile stands unchanged at Ksh17.50 ($0.11) from the close of 2022.

CIC Insurance Group and Jubilee Holdings make up non-banking stocks with a buy recommendation based on their earnings momentum and growth in long-term insurance respectively.

Jubilee’s stable dividend payment record is also expected to be an attraction to investors.

Standard Chartered Bank Kenya closed last year with the highest dividend yield among bank counters at 13.58 percent,” the report notes.

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Backroom drama behind Tanzania suspending Kenya Airways passenger flights

Backroom drama behind Tanzania suspending Kenya Airways passenger flights

6 banking stocks to watch for higher dividends and earnings in Kenya

6 banking stocks to watch for higher dividends and earnings in Kenya

World leaders convene in Uganda to discuss some pressing issues

World leaders convene in Uganda to discuss some pressing issues

Climate change and energy transition: The 2023 scorecard

Climate change and energy transition: The 2023 scorecard

Lizzie Wanyoike's Biography: Early life, marriage & divorce NIBS College & other ventures

Lizzie Wanyoike's Biography: Early life, marriage & divorce NIBS College & other ventures

AI will affect about 40% of global jobs: IMF

AI will affect about 40% of global jobs: IMF

Modern Floors Ghana CEO: Basil David Anthony nominated for Africa Forty under 40 Awards

Modern Floors Ghana CEO: Basil David Anthony nominated for Africa Forty under 40 Awards

TECNO Launches SPARK 20 Series limited edition to celebrate Africa Cup of Nations

TECNO Launches SPARK 20 Series limited edition to celebrate Africa Cup of Nations

Burundi shuts border with Rwanda amidst strained relations

Burundi shuts border with Rwanda amidst strained relations

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Kenyan officials halt electronic travel authorization fees for East African neighbors

Kenyan officials halt electronic travel authorization for East African neighbors

Nigeria loses its top spot to Kenya in Africa's tech market

Nigeria loses its top spot to Kenya in Africa's tech market

Burundi shuts border with Rwanda amidst strained relations

Burundi shuts border with Rwanda amidst strained relations

World leaders convene in Uganda to discuss some pressing issues. Speke Resort, Munyonyo

World leaders convene in Uganda to discuss some pressing issues