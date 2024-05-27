Tech that helps blind people experience photos debuts in Africa this week

Following its initial launch at Somerset House, London in April, the Marrakech showcase will be the exhibition's first introduction to an African audience.

With over 2 billion people living with some form of visual impairment, photography remains inaccessible to this community.

'World Unseen' invites visitors who are blind, partially sighted and also the sighted to experience photography in a new, accessible and immersive way.

ADVERTISEMENT

The accessible photographs are elevated prints produced by Canon's PRISMAelevate XL software and Arizona printer series. The exhibition comes alive with audio descriptions, soundscapes and braille for a tactile experience that helps visitors connect with the 'World Unseen' collection and the powerful stories they tell.

For the sighted, the 'World Unseen' exhibition also features screens that obscure each photograph in different ways to convey everyday life experiences with various types of visual impairment, from glaucoma to diabetic retinopathy.

Photographers featured in Canon's World Unseen exhibition

The special gallery includes works from globally known photographers selected from Canon's ambassadors.

ADVERTISEMENT

Multi-award-winning South African photojournalist Brent Stirton's iconic 'Rhino Wars' portrait is featured in the 'World Unseen' gallery. The image was captured at Kenya's Ol Pejeta Conservancy in July 2011 and features the endangered Northern White Rhino heavily guarded by armed rangers.

Nigerian photojournalist Yagazie Emezi's works are also included in the exhibition, showcasing her collection titled 'The Process of Re-learning Bodies'.

She describes her 'World Unseen' headliner as: "I took this photograph in Liberia in 2017, as part of my first personal project: The Process of Re-learning Bodies. It began as an exploration of how trauma survivors across Africa adapt to their changed bodies, while marking the absence of the effusive culture around body positivity."

Renowned Brazilian Photojournalist Sebastião Salgado will be showcasing his work from an excursion in the country’s highest mountain, Pico da Neblina (fog peak), in the heart of the Amazon region.

ADVERTISEMENT

Brilliant prints from sports photographer Samo Vidic, fashion photographer Heidi Rondak and Pulitzer-winning photojournalist Muhammed Muheisen.