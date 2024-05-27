The sports category has moved to a new website.

Tech that helps blind people experience photos debuts in Africa this week

Miriam Mwende

The exhibition will include a series of photographs taken by world-renowned African photojournalists Brent Stirton of South Africa and Nigerian Yagazie Emezi.

Canon's 'World Unseen' exhibition enables access to the visual world through immersive, multi-sensory experiences
Canon will debut its proprietary 'World Unseen' photography exhibition at the GITEX Africa 2024 event happening in Marrakech, Morocco from May 29th to May 31, 2024.

Following its initial launch at Somerset House, London in April, the Marrakech showcase will be the exhibition's first introduction to an African audience.

With over 2 billion people living with some form of visual impairment, photography remains inaccessible to this community.

'World Unseen' invites visitors who are blind, partially sighted and also the sighted to experience photography in a new, accessible and immersive way.

The accessible photographs are elevated prints produced by Canon's PRISMAelevate XL software and Arizona printer series. The exhibition comes alive with audio descriptions, soundscapes and braille for a tactile experience that helps visitors connect with the 'World Unseen' collection and the powerful stories they tell.

For the sighted, the 'World Unseen' exhibition also features screens that obscure each photograph in different ways to convey everyday life experiences with various types of visual impairment, from glaucoma to diabetic retinopathy.

The special gallery includes works from globally known photographers selected from Canon's ambassadors.

Multi-award-winning South African photojournalist Brent Stirton's iconic 'Rhino Wars' portrait is featured in the 'World Unseen' gallery. The image was captured at Kenya's Ol Pejeta Conservancy in July 2011 and features the endangered Northern White Rhino heavily guarded by armed rangers.

Nigerian photojournalist Yagazie Emezi's works are also included in the exhibition, showcasing her collection titled 'The Process of Re-learning Bodies'.

She describes her 'World Unseen' headliner as: "I took this photograph in Liberia in 2017, as part of my first personal project: The Process of Re-learning Bodies. It began as an exploration of how trauma survivors across Africa adapt to their changed bodies, while marking the absence of the effusive culture around body positivity."

Renowned Brazilian Photojournalist Sebastião Salgado will be showcasing his work from an excursion in the country’s highest mountain, Pico da Neblina (fog peak), in the heart of the Amazon region.

Brilliant prints from sports photographer Samo Vidic, fashion photographer Heidi Rondak and Pulitzer-winning photojournalist Muhammed Muheisen.

Experience the online 'World Unseen' exhibition here.

Miriam Mwende

