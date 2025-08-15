The Energy and Petroleum Regulatory Authority has reduced the maximum retail prices of two petroleum products by Sh1 per litre for the month beginning August 15, 2025, while leaving diesel unchanged.

The authority published the review on August 14, 2025, stating the revised prices will apply from August 15, 2025 to September 14, 2025.

Under the new caps motorists in Nairobi will pay Sh185.31 for Super petrol (down from Sh186.31) and Sh155.58 for kerosene (down from Sh156.58) per litre, while automotive diesel will remain capped at Sh171.58 per litre.

The changes take effect at midnight on August 15, 2025 and will hold for 30 days.

Downward adjustment inclusive of VAT

EPRA said the downward adjustments for Super petrol and kerosene follow calculations of landed costs and taxes used in its monthly pricing model.

New fuel prices

The regulator noted that the prices published are inclusive of the 16 per cent Value Added Tax and the applicable excise duties as set out in the Finance Act and relevant legal notices.

The August movement represents a modest correction after larger adjustments in the previous cycle.

In the review that took effect July 15, 2025 , pump prices were increased, with petrol and kerosene rising by single-digit shilling amounts compared with the months before.

Regional variations remain within the regulator’s published town-by-town table.

For example, in Mombasa the caps for the current period are Sh182.03 for Super petrol, Sh168.30 for diesel and Sh152.29 for kerosene, while prices differ slightly in Nakuru and Kisumu according to the EPRA annex.

Past image of a Rubis fuel station outlet

Retailers are permitted to sell at or below the published maximums, with the built-in wholesale and retail margins currently set at Sh12.39 per litre for petrol and diesel, and Sh12.36 per litre for kerosene.

Small relief for petrol and kerosene users

For consumers the immediate effect is a small saving at the pumps for petrol and kerosene users.

The unchanged diesel cap means no relief yet for haulage operators and motorists who rely on diesel.

Any changes in retail pump prices are subject to how individual service stations set their own margins and to local distribution costs, but they may not exceed the EPRA ceilings.

National Oil fuel station

The EPRA press release and full annex of town-by-town maximum retail prices are available on the regulator’s website.

Readers who monitor household or business fuel budgets should consult the official table for the exact caps applicable in their town.

EPRA issues a review of maximum retail and wholesale petroleum prices on a monthly basis in line with the Petroleum Act and Legal Notices that govern taxation and price setting.

