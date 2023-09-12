Disturbing human rights abuses unearthed in the wake of Congo's mining boom

"The people living in the region should be benefiting from the growth in mining. Instead, many are being forced out of their homes and farmland," an extract from the report reads.

The paper examined the effects of four mining projects in the region using 133 interviews, documentary data, and satellite images. The research discovered that whole towns had been forced removed, becoming "collateral damage of energy transition mining".

In the vicinity of Kolwezi, on a mining concession owned by the DRC-registered company Chemical of Africa SA, was the town of Mukumbi. According to former inhabitants questioned by researchers, Congolese troops reportedly set fire to the village in November 2016.

ADVERTISEMENT

We weren’t able to retrieve anything,” said ex-resident Kanini Maska, 57, as seen in a report by the East African, an East African news publication. “We had nothing to survive on, and spent nights in the forest,” he added.

A similar account was given by another ex-resident named Papy Mpanga, 37. "The eviction destroyed my dreams," he remarked.