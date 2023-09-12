The sports category has moved to a new website.

Egypt's top 10 trading partners in the G20

Adekunle Agbetiloye
Ships en route to their trading destinations. Photo by BORIS HORVAT/AFP via Getty Images
  • Trade between Egypt and G20 nations in 2022 surged to $88.1 billion.
  • Egyptian exports to G20 nations amounted to $25.6 billion in 2022.
  • Egyptian imports from G20 countries stood at $62.5 billion.

Egypt, strategically located at the crossroads of Africa, Asia, and Europe, plays a crucial role in global trade.

The country's trading activities have witnessed steady growth, with trade exchange between Egypt and the G20 countries reaching $88.1 billion in 2022 according to the Central Agency for Public Mobilization and Statistics (CAPMAS).

This marks a significant rise from the $80 billion recorded in 2021, representing a growth of $8.1 billion or 10.1%.

CAPMAS provided a breakdown of the trade figures, indicating that Egyptian exports to G20 nations amounted to $25.6 billion in 2022, a remarkable increase from the $21.1 billion recorded in 2021, reflecting a growth of $4.5 billion or 21.1%.

In contrast, the value of Egyptian imports from G20 countries stood at $62.5 billion, compared to $58.9 billion in the previous year, representing a rise of $3.6 billion or 6.1%.

When it comes to Egypt's exports, the country is renowned for its diverse product offerings. And among the most exported goods are petroleum products, chemicals, textiles, and agricultural products like fruits and vegetables.

Egypt also brings in various goods to cater to its growing domestic needs. These include refined petrol, machinery and equipment, industrial products, electronics, and automobiles.

Here are the top 10 G20 countries in Egypt's import and export activities.

Rank Import Export
1 Turkey ($4bn) China ($14.4bn.)
2 Italy ($3.4bn) Saudi Arabia ($7.9bn)
3 Saudi Arabia ($2.5bn) America ($6.8bn)
4 America ($2.3bn) Russia ($4.1bn)
5 South Korea ($2bn) India ($4.1bn)
6 India ($1.9bn) Germany ($4bn)
7 China ($1.8bn) Turkey ($3.7bn)
8 France ($1.8bn) Brazil ($3.6bn)
9 United Kingdom ($1.7bn) Italy ($3.5bn)
10 Canada ($959.5m.) France ($2.2bn)
Adekunle Agbetiloye

Egypt's top 10 trading partners in the G20

