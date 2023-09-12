Exploring polygamy: Top 10 African countries where the practice thrives

- Polygamy is banned in many countries due to its impact on women's dignity.
- High polygamy rates exist in West and Central Africa, particularly in Burkina Faso, Mali, and Gambia.
- Polygamy varies by religious affiliation, with higher rates among Muslims but also present among followers of folk religions.
Polygamy is banned throughout much of the world, and the United Nations Human Rights Committee, which has said that “polygamy violates the dignity of women,” called for it to “be definitely abolished wherever it continues to exist.” But there often are limits to government administration of marriages.