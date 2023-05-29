The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Here's how Nigeria's presidential inauguration will unfold

Bayo Wahab Chinedu Okafor
President Muhammadu Buhari and President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. [Facebook:BuhariSallau]
President Muhammadu Buhari and President-elect, Asiwaju Bola Tinubu. [Facebook:BuhariSallau]
  • The Nigerian presidential inauguration is a quadrennial event that marks the end of an administration and the beginning of another four-year presidential tenure.
  • During the ceremony, the president-elect will make some statements administered by the Chief Justice of Nigeria to affirm his position and duties.
  • The outgoing president will hand over the national and the defence flags to the president.

To usher in a new administration, the outgoing president will present new flags neatly folded in a glass box to the new president.

Recommended articles

Usually, the event takes place at Eagle Square, a venue that was built for that purpose and other state functions when the country returned to democratic rule in 1999. Since the beginning of the fourth republic, Nigeria’s presidential inauguration ceremonies have been held on May 29.

Graced by presidents, government officials of other countries as well as former Nigerian presidents, and other invited dignitaries, the inauguration ceremony is typically held amid tight security.

During the ceremony, the president-elect will make some statements administered by the Chief Justice of Nigeria to affirm his position and duties. This pronouncement — entrenched in the constitution — is known as the Oath of Office.

ADVERTISEMENT

After taking the oath of office, the president-elect will officially become the president of the country and thereafter, the outgoing president will hand over the national and the defence flags to the president.

The handing over of the flags involves the lowering and raising of the national and the defence flags while the Guard Brigade performs.

Once the flags are lowered, the flag bearers will neatly fold them and place them in a glass box in the hand of the Regimental Sergeant Major (RSM) of the Guards Brigade.

Upon receiving the flags, the RSM will march forward and hand the box to the Commander Guard Brigade, who will then pass it to the Chief of Defence Staff.

The Chief of Defence Staff will after that march towards the outgoing president and the new president and hand over the box to the outgoing president.

ADVERTISEMENT

To usher in a new administration, the outgoing president will present new flags folded in another glass box to the new president, who will then pass it to the Chief of Defence Staff. The box will then be passed to the Commander Guard Brigade, who will forward it to the Regimental Sergeant Major.

Once the box is received, the RSM will present the new flags to the flagbearers to hoist them to indicate the beginning of a new administration.

After the hoisting of the flags, the president is expected to deliver his speech after which he will proceed to inspect the officers and guards on parade.

This is the moment the new president is seen in an open roof vehicle moving round the parade ground while waving at the crowd and invited guests.

Finally, the new president will be taken to the Presidential Villa in the official vehicle that brought the ex-president to the inauguration venue.

Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab Bayo Wahab is a news reporter at Pulse. He is a passionate journalist with core interest in Special reports, development and investigative journalism.. Reach him via bayo.wahab@pulse.ng Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Ghana’s financial problems to persist a little longer, despite receiving a $3 billion loan from the IMF

Ghana’s financial problems to persist a little longer, despite receiving a $3 billion loan from the IMF

Top 10 most magnificent places for tourists to visit in Africa during the 2023 summer

Top 10 most magnificent places for tourists to visit in Africa during the 2023 summer

Nigeria swears in Bola Tinubu as new president

Nigeria swears in Bola Tinubu as new president

Here's how Nigeria's presidential inauguration will unfold

Here's how Nigeria's presidential inauguration will unfold

Tanzania and India explore local currency trade to reduce dependency on dollars

Tanzania and India explore local currency trade to reduce dependency on dollars

Nigeria's internet subscriptions soar by 2.7 million in Q1 2023

Nigeria's internet subscriptions soar by 2.7 million in Q1 2023

Africa’s richest woman Isabel Dos Santos finds herself deep in another financial scandal

Africa’s richest woman Isabel Dos Santos finds herself deep in another financial scandal

The IMF has identified areas of focus for Nigeria’s incoming president

The IMF has identified areas of focus for Nigeria’s incoming president

60,000 homes to benefit from the joint project of the Tanzanian and Ugandan government

60,000 homes to benefit from the joint project of the Tanzanian and Ugandan government

Pulse Sports

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

The 8 largest events in Las Vegas 2023

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Gold mine in Johannesburg

Top 10 richest mineral-producing countries in Africa

Top 10 African cities where it is most expensive to get food

Top 10 African cities where it is most expensive to get food

FILE PHOTO: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) headquarters building is seen ahead of the IMF/World Bank spring meetings in Washington

5 African countries which have received loans from the IMF in 2023

Africa’s richest woman Isabel Dos Santos finds herself deep in another financial scandal

Africa’s richest woman Isabel Dos Santos finds herself deep in another financial scandal