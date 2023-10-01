Kenya geared further towards adopting solar energy with a tip from the UN

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) has urged governments to create skills that would enable young people to find work and to promote local enterprises' participation in solar panel supply chains.

“Growth in the solar panel market provides a vast opportunity for the economy through private sector development and job creation. However, much of the market is held by internationally owned companies,” UNCTAD said in a new report.

“Most domestic companies operate in services, offering project-development services, consultancy, and after-sales services,” the report adds.

Kenya adopted the Energy (Local Content) Regulations 2014 to boost indigenous solar photovoltaic production, among other things.

According to the International Energy Agency, capital investments of up to $200 million (approximately Ksh29.6 billion at the current currency rate) for greenfield solar panel manufacturing plants have reduced the bankability of projects with capacities of less than three megawatts.

“Future expansion in industrial parks promises to grow business opportunities for domestic companies and employment in the solar panel supply chain,” UNCTAD states.

A one-megawatt mini-grid plant generates around 800 full-time employees annually, according to previous research by the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (Uneca).

Recently, Kenya expressed interest in tapping into nuclear power for energy generation in the country. It was reported that the East African giant plans to begin building its first nuclear power station in 2027 as the nation works to diversify its energy production in response to increased demand and its goal for zero-carbon energy.

