The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Kenya geared further towards adopting solar energy with a tip from the UN

Chinedu Okafor
Solar energy is becoming a very prominent energy source for big tech companies
Solar energy is becoming a very prominent energy source for big tech companies
  • UNCTAD recommends skill development to boost job opportunities in Kenya's solar industry. 
  • Call for collaboration with multinational companies to promote local solar panel production. 
  • Kenya's Energy (Local Content) Regulations 2014 aim to enhance indigenous solar manufacturing and employment.

A greater investment in skill development in solar market technology, according to a United Nations organization, might help create jobs in nations such as Kenya through collaborations with multinational businesses that control the sector.

Recommended articles

The United Nations Conference on Trade and Development (UNCTAD) has urged governments to create skills that would enable young people to find work and to promote local enterprises' participation in solar panel supply chains.

“Growth in the solar panel market provides a vast opportunity for the economy through private sector development and job creation. However, much of the market is held by internationally owned companies,” UNCTAD said in a new report.

“Most domestic companies operate in services, offering project-development services, consultancy, and after-sales services,” the report adds.

ADVERTISEMENT

Kenya adopted the Energy (Local Content) Regulations 2014 to boost indigenous solar photovoltaic production, among other things.

According to the International Energy Agency, capital investments of up to $200 million (approximately Ksh29.6 billion at the current currency rate) for greenfield solar panel manufacturing plants have reduced the bankability of projects with capacities of less than three megawatts.

“Future expansion in industrial parks promises to grow business opportunities for domestic companies and employment in the solar panel supply chain,” UNCTAD states.

A one-megawatt mini-grid plant generates around 800 full-time employees annually, according to previous research by the United Nations Economic Commission for Africa (Uneca).

Recently, Kenya expressed interest in tapping into nuclear power for energy generation in the country. It was reported that the East African giant plans to begin building its first nuclear power station in 2027 as the nation works to diversify its energy production in response to increased demand and its goal for zero-carbon energy.

ADVERTISEMENT

The information was revealed after the International Atomic Energy Agency (IAEA) gave Kenya permission to proceed with building the infrastructure for the facilities in 2021.

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kenya geared further towards adopting solar energy with a tip from the UN

Kenya geared further towards adopting solar energy with a tip from the UN

Kenya’s Philip Ndegwa's affluent family is poised to amass even more wealth

Kenya’s Philip Ndegwa's affluent family is poised to amass even more wealth

CEO behind world's largest floating office picks Nairobi for mega project

CEO behind world's largest floating office picks Nairobi for mega project

Mauritius Stock Exchange expands reach with Kenyan partnerships

Mauritius Stock Exchange expands reach with Kenyan partnerships

Kenya’s central bank data reveals staggering figures for savings in current accounts

Kenya’s central bank data reveals staggering figures for savings in current accounts

Is your laptop future-proofed in the age of AI? 4 ways to know

Is your laptop future-proofed in the age of AI? 4 ways to know

Top 10 African countries with the highest crime rates

Top 10 African countries with the highest crime rates

Eastmatt Supermarket celebrates 29 years with customers & community across 10 branches

Eastmatt Supermarket celebrates 29 years with customers & community across 10 branches

Kenya is set to join the exclusive list of countries pursuing nuclear energy

Kenya is set to join the exclusive list of countries pursuing nuclear energy

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Top 10 African countries with the highest crime rates

Top 10 African countries with the highest crime rates

Founder of Kasapreko, Dr Kwabena Adjei

Ghanaian mogul Kwabena Adjei expands his liquor empire to Kenya

___6930622___https:______static.pulse.com.gh___webservice___escenic___binary___6930622___2017___7___2___10___Africa+map

Africa is set to welcome the idea of borderless trade within the continent

23. Addis Ababa, Ethiopia — The capital city is going through a building boom, but many of its citizens are suffering from extreme poverty.

Top 10 most rewarding African countries to do business in 2023