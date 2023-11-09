Kenya plans to repay $300 million of $2 billion bond in December

- President William Ruto has announced that Kenya will repay $300 million of its $2 billion Eurobond in December, ahead of its June maturity date.
- The decision comes after Kenya explored funding options, including seeking support from multilateral lenders such as the IMF and World Bank.
- As of June 2023, Kenya's public debt stood at 64.4% of gross domestic product in present value terms, exceeding the stipulated ceiling of 60%, as reported by the National Treasury.
