The sports category has moved to a new website.

Check it out here!

RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Kenya to freely open its gates to any business-person of African descent

Chinedu Okafor
President William Ruto signs a document at State House
President William Ruto signs a document at State House
  • Kenya's President, William Ruto, plans to abolish visa restrictions for African citizens traveling to Kenya for business, as part of efforts to enhance intra-Africa commerce. 
  • The move aligns with Kenya's support for the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) and aims to remove impediments to the movement of people within the continent. 
  • By eliminating trade restrictions and improving transportation systems, Kenya aims to promote the free flow of products, reduce prices, and make intra-African commerce more profitable.

As a first significant step to removing obstacles to intra-Africa commerce, the President of Kenya, William Ruto has announced plans to abolish visa restrictions for African citizens traveling to Kenya for business.

Recommended articles

Dr. Ruto apologized for the visa requirements to public and business sector leaders at a session on the African Continental Free Trade Area (AfCFTA) in Nairobi on Monday.

“My minister [for Trade Moses Kuria] has informed me that somehow some of our officials made you pay visas to come home and asked me to apologize, which I do. When one comes home, they don’t pay to come home,” he said.

“I want to promise you that this might be the last time you are looking for a visa to come to Kenya because of two reasons. Number one, because this is home, and number two, we support wholeheartedly the AfCFTA. We must remove any impediments to the movement of people around our continent,” he added.

ADVERTISEMENT

In November 2017, Dr. Ruto's predecessor made it possible for any African traveling to Kenya to obtain a visa upon arrival. At the time of Kenya's action, Rwanda had just issued a similar instruction in the name of pan-Africanism without requiring reciprocity from other nations.

His statement back then reads, “For my fellow Africans, the free movement of people on our continent has always been a cornerstone of pan-African brotherhood and fraternity. The freer we are to travel and live with one another, the more integrated and appreciative of our diversity we will become.”

Nairobi has long advocated for the elimination of trade restrictions between African nations in order to facilitate the free movement of people, products, and services through integrating regional economic blocs.

As part of the efforts to promote the flow of products under preferential trading, which began on January 1, 2021, Kenya was one of the nations chosen to take part in the pilot phase of the AfCFTA Initiative on Guided Trade last year. Ghana, Cameroon, Egypt, Mauritius, Rwanda, Tanzania, and Tunisia made up the other nations.

Africa's underdeveloped transportation systems are to blame for the rising prices of products and services by up to 40%, making intra-African commerce less profitable than trading with other industrialized continents like Europe.

Chinedu Okafor Chinedu Okafor Chinedu is a Senior Reporter at Business Insider Africa with 5 years experience creating profoundly engaging and insightful content.

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

Kenya to freely open its gates to any business-person of African descent

Kenya to freely open its gates to any business-person of African descent

Uganda's pension sector witnesses impressive growth in assets and benefit payments

Uganda's pension sector witnesses impressive growth in assets and benefit payments

Kenya's development efforts get a $1 billion boost from the World Bank

Kenya's development efforts get a $1 billion boost from the World Bank

Absa bank's assets cross Sh500 billion as Q1 profits soar

Absa bank's assets cross Sh500 billion as Q1 profits soar

Mixed feelings trail Uganda’s anti-LGBTQ laws

Mixed feelings trail Uganda’s anti-LGBTQ laws

Africa's debt sustainability in jeopardy - World Bank

Africa's debt sustainability in jeopardy - World Bank

MultiChoice set to unveil new payment platform for businesses & consumers

MultiChoice set to unveil new payment platform for businesses & consumers

Ghana may lose control of its resources to China if it defaults on its debt

Ghana may lose control of its resources to China if it defaults on its debt

10 African countries with the lowest digital quality of life index

10 African countries with the lowest digital quality of life index

Pulse Sports

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Comedian Arap Uria received by Senator Mandago after cycling from Eldoret to Nairobi

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Thika Sports Club, next stop for NCBA golf series

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Big Ted's inspiring message to Kenya's rugby community

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Fitness influencer Shiv Simani joins fight against sports neglect by gov't

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Kipchoge wins Sh7.4M prize in Spain

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ombachi shares how career-threatening injury pushed him into content creation

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ruto donates millions after AFC Leopards beats Gor Mahia for 1st time in 7 Years

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Ulinzi Stars midfielder returns from four-month injury layoff

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

Kenya's thriving sports culture: A deep dive into the country's passion for sports betting

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Gold mine in Johannesburg

Top 10 richest mineral-producing countries in Africa

Africa’s richest woman Isabel Dos Santos finds herself deep in another financial scandal

Africa’s richest woman Isabel Dos Santos finds herself deep in another financial scandal

FILE PHOTO: The International Monetary Fund (IMF) headquarters building is seen ahead of the IMF/World Bank spring meetings in Washington

5 African countries which have received loans from the IMF in 2023

social media apps facebookk whatsapp instagram

Top 10 African countries with internet freedom