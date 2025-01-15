Latest International Business News & Headlines

International BusinessLatest International Business News & Headlines
What is EAC number, who qualifies to get it?Due to the strict requirements for acquiring an EAC#, operators are forced to remain compliant with local and regional laws and regulations.
Moniepoint reaches African unicorn status with $110 million funding boostMoniepoint Inc has successfully raised US$110 million in equity financing, to power the dreams of millions of businesses and their customers across Africa and the diaspora.
Ratan Tata's profile: Acquiring Magadi Soda, piloting business jet & donating 65% earningsRatan Naval Tata, chairman emeritus of Tata Sons, passed away at the age of 86 on October 9, 2024
Jacob Zuma’s daughter becomes the 16th wife of Eswatini's KingJacob Zuma’s daughter, Nomcebo Zuma, is officially the 16th wife of the <a href="https://africa.businessinsider.com/lifestyle/these-3-wealthy-african-kings-are-worth-dollar63-billion/89262c2">King of Eswatini, formerly Swaziland</a>, following a traditional ceremony on Monday night.
#EndbadGovernance: Nigeria police may seek military intervention to end violent protestsThe Nigerian police are on red alert and may soon seek military intervention to maintain order following a wave of violent protests that have erupted in several major cities across Nigeria.
Ghana's traditional leaders urge President to act on Anti-LGBTQI bill or face God's wrathThe traditional leaders cited concerns over divine retribution if the bill is not enacted, following the delays in transmitting the bill to the President for assent.
MTN Nigeria reports ₦519.1 billion loss in first half of 2024MTN Nigeria reported a substantial loss after tax of ₦519.1 billion in the first half of 2024, largely due to challenging macroeconomic conditions in Nigeria, including record-high inflation and a weaker naira.
Police in Ghana ban youths from protesting high cost of living crisisThe youth-led demonstrations planned to be held between July 31 and August 6 were intended to address a range of pressing issues and concerns that resonate deeply with many citizens
Boeing hires ex-Safaricom Ethiopia executive to head Africa operationsBoeing Africa has appointed Henok Teferra Shawl as its new managing director, with plans to establish its African headquarters in Ethiopia.
Tech that helps blind people experience photos debuts in Africa this weekCanon CNA will demonstrate the latest imaging solutions and state-of-the-art printing solutions in distinct experiential zones at the GITEX Africa 2024 conference in Marrakech, Morocco.
Report ranks 10 foreign news networks with flawed coverage of AfricaHow Xinhua News, Bloomberg, Washington Post, New York Times, Le Monde, RFI, Russia Today, Financial Times, The Economist and Wall Street poorly cover Africa
Survey unveils 10 foreign news publishers with best coverage of AfricaReport reveals how The Guardian, AFP, Reuters, Al Jazeera, BBC, Le Monde, Reuters, Deutsche Welle, The Economist and the Financial Times ranked in coverage of Africa
Ivory Coast ranks as the best-rated sovereign in Sub-Saharan Africa - reportAccording to the index, the yield on Ivory Coast’s debt maturing in 2028 fell 13 basis points to 7.09% on Monday, the lowest since April 15. South Africa’s dollar debt due in 2030 traded at a yield of 6.9%, down from over 8.5% in October.
Egypt responds to the death of Iranian President Raisi: The enemy of my enemy is my friendThe Egyptian government expressed sincere condolences to Iran for the tragic death of President Ebrahim Raisi and other senior officials in a helicopter crash. Presidential Spokesman Ahmed Fahmy conveyed President Abdel Fattah al-Sisi's support and solidarity during this difficult time.
5 defining moments that shaped Melinda French GatesExplore the biography of philanthropist and businesswoman Melinda French Gates.
Top 10 popular careers among Kenyan Gen Z & countries they prefer for workGiven the opportunity, 80% of Kenyan Gen Z would not remain in the country, and if they must remain in East Africa they still would prefer to leave Kenya.
2 presidents to be feted in Nairobi with Africa Road Builders prizeThe coveted Babacar Ndiaye Prize is awarded to heads of state who have developed projects that have a real impact on people’s mobility in Africa. Former President Uhuru Kenyatta received the award in 2018.
How the 8-hour workday led to May 1st becoming Labour DayLabour Day originated, specifically, from a push to have an eight-hour workday.
China dethrones USA as the most influential global power in Africa: ReportChina has dethroned the United States of America (USA) as its approval ratings in the region rose six percentage points, from 52% in 2022 to 58% in 2023, two points ahead of the U.S. According to the report, <a href="https://africa.businessinsider.com/local/careers/china-is-fast-becoming-a-top-destination-for-african-students-who-want-to-study/898pd8h">China recorded its highest leadership approval rating</a> in Africa in a decade, while <a href="https://africa.businessinsider.com/local/leade...
Why Africa's billionaires & millionaires are fleeing the continentWhy Africa's billionaires & millionaires have left the continent according to report