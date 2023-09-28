The sports category has moved to a new website.

Mauritius Stock Exchange expands reach with Kenyan partnerships

Chinedu Okafor
  • Kenyan investment banks and stockbrokers gain access to the Stock Exchange of Mauritius.
  • SEM's move to allow international members on its ATS aligns with African exchanges.
  • The Mauritian exchange offers enticing fiscal benefits, including no withholding tax on dividends.

Kenyan investment banks and stockbrokers can now trade on the market platform of the Stock Exchange of Mauritius (SEM), potentially creating new offshore investment opportunities in the Indian Ocean Island State.

Sunil Benimadhu, the chief executive of SEM, stated in the exchange's 2022 annual report that the integration of international intermediaries will be possible thanks to a new automated trading system (ATS) last year.

The SEM will be able to access a larger pool of investors by allowing international members on its ATS. This move coincides with African exchanges' efforts to increase cross-border trading in order to increase liquidity and trade activity in their markets.

The Nairobi Securities Exchange (NSE) and SEM were among the seven African exchanges that established the African Exchanges Linkage Project (AELP) in November of last year with the goal of promoting cross-border trading of securities in Africa.

According to the East African, a news publication that reports on events in East Africa, “the AELP is a flagship project of the African Securities Exchanges Association (ASEA) and the African Development Bank (AfDB).”

“The new ATS of the SEM has facilitated the integration of remote members to our platform. Consequently, despite the difficult economic environment, the SEM will work towards attracting remote members, initially from South Africa and Kenya, during the financial year 2022/ 2023,” said Mr Benimadhu.

“The objective of this initiative is to increase the investor base of our market and attract more global order flows to our platform,” he added.

Read also: See the billion-dollar sectors that profited investors in Kenya the most in 2023 so far

The Mauritian exchange has been attempting to compete with European platforms as a home for African capital-raising activities such as sovereign bond issuance. The exchange now provides a multi-currency platform via which it seeks to recruit overseas stockbrokers.

The market also provides investors with a slew of fiscal benefits, including as no withholding tax on dividends, no capital gains taxes, free repatriation of earnings, capital, and interest, and double taxation avoidance treaties. The incentives are intended to broaden the pool of investors in its financial markets beyond the island nation's relatively small population.

The Mauritian exchange has around 100,000 account holders and a market value of Ksh1.09 trillion ($7.4 billion). Mauritian financial sector enterprises have built a presence in Kenya during the last decade, after an increase in bilateral investment flows between the two countries following the signing of a double-taxation agreement in 2012.

Chinedu Okafor

