ADVERTISEMENT
RADP / Pulse Kenya  >  business  >  International

Nigeria ranks number one globally for cryptocurrency usage and ownership

Victor Oluwole
35% of Nigerian Adults are Crypto Investors, according to a new report
35% of Nigerian Adults are Crypto Investors, according to a new report
  • Nigeria is ranked as the top country for cryptocurrency usage and ownership, with 45% of its population using or owning cryptocurrency in 2022.
  • Other top countries include Thailand (44%), Turkey (40%), and the United Arab Emirates (34%).
  • The United States is ranked 22nd on the list, with only 16% of the population owning or using cryptocurrency, while the United Kingdom ranks 50th with 11% ownership and usage.

A new study has revealed the countries with the highest rate of cryptocurrency usage and ownership. The ranking was determined by the percentage of the population that reported using or owning cryptocurrency from 2019 to 2022.

ADVERTISEMENT

Recommended articles

According to by Trading Browser, an online casino guide, Nigeria topped the list with 45% of its population using or owning cryptocurrency in 2022. This equates to over 90 million people, almost 1.5 times the population of the United Kingdom. From 2019 to 2022, the country saw a 17% increase in cryptocurrency usage and ownership, with over 34 million people adopting the digital asset.

The role of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in empowering Nigerians
The role of Bitcoin and other cryptocurrencies in empowering Nigerians BI Africa

Thailand came in second with 44% of its population reporting cryptocurrency usage or ownership, equal to just over 30 million people. Thailand saw the biggest uptake in cryptocurrency with a 21% increase from 23% to 44%.

Turkey came in third with 40% of its population using or owning cryptocurrency in 2022, equating to over 33 million people. The country saw cryptocurrency adoption double from 20% to 40% from 2019 to 2022, with over 16 million people adopting the digital asset.

Argentina was the first South American country on the list, coming in fourth place with 35% of its population using or owning cryptocurrency in 2022. The country has several draft laws to institutionalise and regulate the virtual currency industry, which may change the ownership and usage rate in the near future.

The United Arab Emirates (UAE) came in fifth place with 34% of its population using or owning cryptocurrency in 2022. Minister of State for Foreign Trade, Dr Thani Al Zeyoudi, recently stated that the UAE is looking to expand into cryptocurrencies, which may mean that the 34% figure will increase in the coming years.

The rest of the top ten countries include the Philippines in sixth place, Vietnam in seventh place, India and Singapore tied in eighth place, Brazil in ninth place, and South Africa in tenth place.

Surprisingly, the United States only ranked 22nd on the list with 16% of its population using or owning cryptocurrency. The United Kingdom ranked even lower, coming in at 50th place with only 11% of its population using or owning cryptocurrency.

The study highlights the growing popularity of cryptocurrency in Africa and Southeast Asia, with Nigeria and Thailand leading the way. It also shows that South Africa is also beginning to adopt cryptocurrency, with over 13 million people using or owning the digital asset.

The study serves as a reminder of the increasing importance of cryptocurrencies and their impact on the global economy. As more people adopt digital assets, it is important for nations to consider their stance and regulations on cryptocurrencies to ensure that they are able to fully benefit from this new and growing industry.

Victor Oluwole Victor Oluwole Head and Editor at Business Insider Africa

JOIN OUR PULSE COMMUNITY!

ADVERTISEMENT

Eyewitness? Submit your stories now via social or:

Email: news@pulselive.co.ke

Recommended articles

5 important things to know about the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement

5 important things to know about the African Continental Free Trade Area agreement

Nigeria ranks number one globally for cryptocurrency usage and ownership

Nigeria ranks number one globally for cryptocurrency usage and ownership

69 infrastructure projects valued at $160 billion are set to be initiated by a number of African presidents

69 infrastructure projects valued at $160 billion are set to be initiated by a number of African presidents

Pulse is celebrating 6 years in Kenya, here's how the brand has evolved since 2017

Pulse is celebrating 6 years in Kenya, here's how the brand has evolved since 2017

Tanzania is speeding up its efforts to establish stronger trade ties within Africa

Tanzania is speeding up its efforts to establish stronger trade ties within Africa

Idris Elba adds Ghana to list of African countries he wants to partner with

Idris Elba adds Ghana to list of African countries he wants to partner with

Ghana begins to locally manufacture bullion vans to combat robbery

Ghana begins to locally manufacture bullion vans to combat robbery

Egypt and Nigeria have decided on some trade agreements

Egypt and Nigeria have decided on some trade agreements

5 fascinating museums to visit in Africa: A guide to the continent's rich cultural heritage

5 fascinating museums to visit in Africa: A guide to the continent's rich cultural heritage

ADVERTISEMENT

Trending

Elsa Majimbo Forbes cover

Meet Africa’s Elsa Majimbo the youngest person on Forbes

Nigeria, Cameroon and Zimbabwe lead the pack of African students studying overseas

Nigeria, Cameroon and Zimbabwe lead the pack of African students studying overseas

Here's how much weddings cost in these 5 African countries

Here's how much weddings cost in these 5 African countries

Universitat Cape Town

Top 10 universities in Africa based on levels of education, employability, faculty, and research