Nigerian royal dignitaries, including four kings and a queen, expected to attend Museveni’s 50th wedding anniversary celebrations

The event is set to take place on August 26th at their country home in Ntungamo.

The guests arrived at the invitation of His Excellency the President, and preparations for the event were already in high gear.

The Royal Families already in the country include His Imperial Majesty, Ooni Adeyeye Enitan Ogunwusi CFR, Ojaja II, the Ooni Of Ife Kingdom, Head Of Yoruba Race worldwide and co-chair, of the National Council Of Traditional Rulers Of Nigeria.

Her Regal Majesty, Olori Temitope Enitan Ogunwusi, Queen Of Ife Kingdom, His Royal Majesty Oba Olufolarin Ogunsanwo, the Alara Of Ilara Kingdom Lagos State, Nigeria, His Royal Majesty, Oba (Dr.) Adedokun Abolarin, the Orangun Of Oke-Ila, Osun State, Nigeria and His Royal Highness Prince Adegboyega Ogunwusi, the Sooko Laekun and Head Of The Princes Of Ife Kingdom are also present.

The anniversary will commence with a church thanksgiving service at St Mathew Cathedral Kyamate at 10 am, followed by a luncheon in Irenga.

According to Ms Museveni’s book, My Life’s Journey, President Museveni and Janet Museveni wedded on August 24th, 1974, in London at a small church in Turnham Green, London, United Kingdom, and later had their reception at Kensington Hilton Hotel in London, attended by only a few family members.